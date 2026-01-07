Arizona Lands Standout Lineman in Transfer Portal

The Arizona Wildcats are now officially getting active in the offseason, announcing a new transfer portal addition to their defense on Tuesday.

Arizona, who finished 9-4 this season with an appearance in the Holiday Bowl, has landed Georgetown transfer defensive lineman Cooper Blomstrom. The standout lineman for the Hoyas will be making the jump to the FBS after spending two seasons with Georgetown.

Blomstrom was very impressive for the Hoyas in the 2025 season, racking up 47 total tackles, 11.5 of those being for a loss of yardage, with 7.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. His most notable performance of the season came against Fordham on Nov. 15, 2025, when Blomstrom recorded 6 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in a 14-0 Georgetown victory.

Blomstrom was similarly dominant in the 2024 season, racking up 7.5 sacks, 56 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He was named All-Patriot League Second-Team Defense for his efforts.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan is doused with Powerade after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He’ll now join head coach Brent Brennan’s program that is quickly on the rise in the Big 12. After a 4-8 campaign in 2024, Brennan’s first season at the helm, the Wildcats finished 9-4 in 2025, ranked #17 in the AP Poll at the season’s end. The Wildcats would go on to lose 24-19 to the SMU Mustangs in the Holiday Bowl.

The Wildcats will have some continuity next season despite any transfer portal chaos, as starting quarterback Noah Fifita, among others, is set to return to Arizona next season. Fifita threw for 3,228 passing yards with 29 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. With their starting quarterback returning, Arizona could find themselves as one of the country’s top 25 teams once again in 2026.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Blomstrom joins tight end Cole Rusk, by way of Illinois, as incoming transfers for the Wildcats. They’ll have to make up for the loss of 15 outgoing transfers so far, including defensive backs Gianni Edwards and Marquis Groves-Killebrew, wide receivers Rex Haynes and Devin Hyatt, and offensive lineman Michael Wooten , among others that have hit the transfer portal.

Brent Brennan and his staff will look to have a strong offseason, and bring in many high-impact transfers such as Blomstrom. After a surprising 2025 season that saw Arizona as one of the nation’s top teams, they’ll look to compete for a Big 12 Championship next season as they try to get a shot at the College Football Playoff.