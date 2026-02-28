Lloyd Explains Peterson Impact in Arizona-KU Showdown

The Arizona Wildcats will look to exact a bit of revenge this weekend when they take on #14 Kansas at home.

The last time the two teams met on Feb. 9, the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season following a 23-0 start, falling 82-78 to a Kansas team that was playing without Darryn Peterson.

Peterson is one of the top players in the country, and is projected to be a top 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Peterson is averaging 19.5 points per game this season, shooting 47 percent from the field, and 40 percent from three-point range in 17 games played. He missed the previous matchup between the two teams thanks to an illness.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) jogs back after making a three-pointer against Houston Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Peterson healthy this time around, the Wildcats will have their work cut out for them once again. Ahead of the matchup, head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about Peterson’s impact, and how Kansas is a dangerous team whether or not Peterson suits up.

“Obviously, Darryn’s an elite talent,” Lloyd said. “You can speculate all you want, I just don’t see any scenario where they’re not better, or don’t have a higher ceiling with him on the floor. That’s what we're going to prepare to play against. Last time it kind of was a surprise that he didn’t play. This time, we’re fully expecting him to play, and I thought last game, the bits and pieces that I was able to watch of him, I thought he looked really good. I thought he moved good, I thought his effort was there.

“He’s obviously a really talented player,” Lloyd added. “Great competitor. You don’t have the success he’s had without being a great competitor. I’m sure he’s seeing maybe the end of his only year in college right in front of him. I’m sure he’s going to come out and try to capture that moment and make the most of it.”

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While Peterson has been in and out of Kansas’ lineups due to injuries, the Wildcats are dealing with some injury misfortune of their own. Koa Peat has missed the team’s last three games with an injury, and Dwayne Aristode, Brayden Burries, and Anthony Dell’Orso have all been dealing with ailments of some sort as well.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dunks the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona will look to get their get back against Kansas this weekend, and then look to carry that momentum into the final two regular season games, which will be against #4 Iowa State, and Colorado.

Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!