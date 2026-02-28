Kansas vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 28

The Arizona Wildcats are the No. 2-ranked team in the country and have a firm grasp on the Big 12, holding a two-game lead heading into their final three games of the season. The bad news is that two of those three games come against elite teams, starting with a Saturday showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks, the team they lost to on February 9.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee Big 12 matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Kansas +8.5 (-110)

Arizona -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kansas +330

Arizona -430

Total

OVER 147.5 (-115)

UNDER 147.5 (-105)

Kansas vs. Arizona How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 28

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: McKale Memorial Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Kansas Record: 21-7 (11-4 in Big 12)

Arizona Record: 26-2 (13-2 in Big 12)

Kansas vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Kansas is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games

The UNDER is 9-3 in Kansas' last 12 games

Kansas is 5-1 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

Kansas is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. Arizona

Arizona is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 8-3 in Arizona's last 11 games

Arizona is 1-5 ATS in its last six games as a favorite

Kansas vs. Arizona Key Player to Watch

Ivan Kharchenkov, G - Arizona Wildcats

With Koa Peat likely out again tonight, Arizona needs Ivan Kharchenkov to continue to step up. He's scored 16+ in two of his last three games with Peat sidelined, while racking up 6+ rebounds in all three of them. The Wildcats need a front-court presence tonight, so Wildcats fans will hope that it can be Kharchenkov who can step into that role.

Kansas vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick

Instead of looking at a side in this game, I think the play to make is the UNDER. Both teams rank highly in two-point shot rate, opting to attack teams down low instead of racking up three-point shot attempts. Unfortunately for both teams, that's exactly what their opponent defends well.

Arizona and Kansas rank fourth and 10th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping them to shooting 44% and 45% from two-point range.

Kansas plays at a slow pace of play, ranking 195th in adjusted tempo. If the Jayhawks can slow this game down, we could be in for a defensive battle.

Pick: UNDER 147.5 (-105)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!