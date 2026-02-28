Kansas vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 28
The Arizona Wildcats are the No. 2-ranked team in the country and have a firm grasp on the Big 12, holding a two-game lead heading into their final three games of the season. The bad news is that two of those three games come against elite teams, starting with a Saturday showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks, the team they lost to on February 9.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee Big 12 matchup on Saturday afternoon.
Kansas vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Kansas +8.5 (-110)
- Arizona -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kansas +330
- Arizona -430
Total
- OVER 147.5 (-115)
- UNDER 147.5 (-105)
Kansas vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 28
- Game Time: 4:00 pm ET
- Venue: McKale Memorial Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas Record: 21-7 (11-4 in Big 12)
- Arizona Record: 26-2 (13-2 in Big 12)
Kansas vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- Kansas is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games
- The UNDER is 9-3 in Kansas' last 12 games
- Kansas is 5-1 ATS in its last six games as an underdog
- Kansas is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. Arizona
- Arizona is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in Arizona's last 11 games
- Arizona is 1-5 ATS in its last six games as a favorite
Kansas vs. Arizona Key Player to Watch
- Ivan Kharchenkov, G - Arizona Wildcats
With Koa Peat likely out again tonight, Arizona needs Ivan Kharchenkov to continue to step up. He's scored 16+ in two of his last three games with Peat sidelined, while racking up 6+ rebounds in all three of them. The Wildcats need a front-court presence tonight, so Wildcats fans will hope that it can be Kharchenkov who can step into that role.
Kansas vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
Instead of looking at a side in this game, I think the play to make is the UNDER. Both teams rank highly in two-point shot rate, opting to attack teams down low instead of racking up three-point shot attempts. Unfortunately for both teams, that's exactly what their opponent defends well.
Arizona and Kansas rank fourth and 10th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping them to shooting 44% and 45% from two-point range.
Kansas plays at a slow pace of play, ranking 195th in adjusted tempo. If the Jayhawks can slow this game down, we could be in for a defensive battle.
Pick: UNDER 147.5 (-105)
