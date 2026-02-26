Lloyd Provides Important Updates on Hampered Arizona Players

After looking invincible for the first few months of the season, the Arizona Wildcats are finally facing some adversity.

Aside from finally being beaten two weeks ago, ending their campaign for an undefeated season, the Wildcats are also dealing with injuries to some of their top players.

Arizona’s injuries

Koa Peat has been out for the team’s last three games while he deals with a leg injury. Peat is third on the team averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the floor, and 33 percent from three-point range.

Brayden Burries has been active all season, but has played the team’s last three games while battling through an illness. After two underwhelming performances versus BYU and Houston, Burries looked more like himself against Baylor, scoring 24 points on 8-13 shooting in the win. Burries is the team’s leading scorer at 15.5 points per game, shooting 49 percent from the floor, and 37 percent from beyond the arc. His play this season has helped boost his draft stock in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) grabs a rebound against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Also, Anthony Dell’Orso rolled his ankle in the closing minutes of Arizona’s win over Houston. Dell’Orso would remain in the game, and play against Baylor, scoring 8 points and knocking down 2 three-pointers, a slight step down from his back-to-back 22-point outings against BYU and Houston. Also, reserve Dwayne Aristode has also been out with an injury.

Lloyd’s thoughts

Nonetheless, the Wildcats have picked up three solid wins despite their tough injury luck. After their win over Baylor, head coach Tommy Lloyd provided updates on some of his hampered players, while also applauded the team’s medical staff for its work during this recent stretch.

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) is defended by Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) and forward Joseph Tugler (11) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

“Our training staff did an incredible job with our guys,” Lloyd said. “Delly, he’s a stud. He told me before the game he felt 100 percent, I don’t think he looked 100 percent, but for him to say that shows his competitive character. We just don’t have a lot of options right now. We’ve just got to get through it. Our medical staff’s doing a great job making our guys available, and I think we hopefully have some reinforcements coming soon, which they’ll be welcomed.”

“I just think the toughness that our guys are showing physically, everyone’s banged up,” he added. “I’m not saying we’re more hurt than anybody else, but you also have to deal with it, and you have to fight to get wins in these games, and our guys are doing a great job fighting for the program.”

