Lloyd Has Perfect Answer for Arizona's Recent Free-Throw Struggles

The Arizona Wildcats have shot free throws at a consistent rate all season, but their last two games have seen that consistency taper off slightly.

On the season, Arizona is shooting 73 percent from the charity stripe as a team. They’ve been efficient from the floor, shooting 51 percent from the field, and have converted on 35.7 percent of their three-pointers. They’ve struggled with consistency from outside, but have had no problem putting points on the board this season.

They’ve been known as a team capable of hitting their free throws when needed. Of the regular rotation pieces, Anthony Dell’Orso leads the team with a 86 percent mark from the free throw line. Jaden Bradley (80 percent), Motiejus Krivas (79 percent), and Brayden Burries (78 percent) closely follow.

Jan 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) celebrates a three-point basket made during the first half of the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Concerning trend

Oddly enough, their last two outings have seen their efficiency from the line slip a bit. In their blowout 84-47 win over Oklahoma State, the Wildcats shot just 64 percent from the stripe as a team, and in their first loss of the season at #9 Kansas, they shot just 57 percent.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd talked about his team’s recent struggles from the free throw line.

“I would’ve liked to shoot more free throws at Kansas to give us a chance to shoot them well, I think we were 8 of 14,” Lloyd said. “That’s a little bit lower than the number we’re used to shooting, but that’s how the game was officiated, so we have to adjust and move on and take advantage of the opportunities we do get.”

The struggles from the free throw line did play a role in their loss to Kansas, and the Wildcats will hope that was simply a flash in the pan, and not a sign of a worrisome trend from the foul line.

Feb 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dunks the ball during the first half of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Time to correct

Arizona will need to be on their A-game over the final stretch of the season. In five of their final seven games, they’ll be tasked with a ranked opponent, including another shot against Kansas later this month. They’ve proven that they can beat anyone this season, so they’ll need to keep the ball rolling if they want to convince the country that they should still be taken seriously.

They’ll look to finish off the season strong heading into Selection Sunday next month. Amending their slight mishaps from the free throw line could go a long way down the stretch given the opponents that Arizona will be faced with to end the regular season.

