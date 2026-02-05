Why Tommy Lloyd Commends His Arizona Freshmen

Tommy Lloyd has seen nothing but success since taking the job at Arizona in 2021, but this season might be his best work yet.

The Wildcats are currently 22-0, one of only two undefeated teams remaining in the country along with #23 Miami (Ohio). They've picked up 9 Quad 1 wins, 3 Quad victories, and have taken wins from six ranked opponents — Florida, UConn, UCLA, Auburn, Alabama, and BYU — this season so far.

Their most recent win over Arizona State tied the longest winning streak in program history, set between the 1914 and 1917 seasons. It also surpassed the 2013-14 team for the best start to a season in program history.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) and forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lloyd has cemented himself as one of the top coaches in all of college basketball since taking the job, holding a record of 134-33 (.802 win percentage). However, this season may just be his best work yet at the helm of Arizona basketball.

His team this year is filled with veteran talent in the form of players such as Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell’Orso, and Tobe Awaka, while also having standout freshmen in the form of Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov. Their unique roster situation with the talent they have has made them one of the deepest, and most dangerous teams in the entire country.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lloyd’s thoughts

Following their Arizona State victory, Lloyd spoke about his unique roster, and the growth of his freshmen talent throughout the season.

“That was what’s exciting,” Lloyd said. “We knew those freshmen were going to get a lot better, and they’re just awesome kids. They’re supreme competitors, there’s a beauty to what they’re doing. There’s a beautiful thing about being really talented, really good, and a little bit naive. Those guys have all of those attributes, but they’re just high-character competitors, and they’re guys you can count on everyday no matter what year they are in school.”

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perhaps the only thing Lloyd is missing since taking the Arizona gig, is NCAA Tournament success. Last season saw the Wildcats bounced out in the Sweet Sixteen. This year, they have come back with a vengeance, solidifying themselves as potentially the best team in the country so far this year.

They’ll see plenty of challenges throughout the remainder of their schedule, seeing many of the top Big 12 teams over the next month, so they’ll be tested to the best of their abilities heading into this year’s tournament.

