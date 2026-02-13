Bill Self Shares High Praise for Arizona’s Program

The Arizona Wildcats took their undefeated record into Allen Fieldhouse for a matchup with #9 Kansas earlier this week, where they were defeated 82-78 to move their record to 23-1.

The loss was a surprising one for the Wildcats, especially given the fact that Kansas star Darryn Peterson didn’t even suit up for the contest due to an illness. Despite big games from Brayden Burries, and Motiejus Krivas, the Wildcats were unable to get the job done on the road.

Nonetheless, Kansas head coach Bill Self offered plenty of praise for the Wildcats, calling them one of the better teams he’s ever gone up against in his 33-year head coaching career.

Feb 9, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Self compares Arizona to best of best

“Has there been a better team in our league come into that building? I don’t know that there has been,” Self said. “Houston last year made it to the finals, and that was a damn good team. I think this Arizona team has a real shot, I really do. They’ve got size, and the game’s going back to getting bigger, not smaller. I don’t know that I can remember playing against a team — Houston included — where their two bigs, no matter who they are in the game, can bludgeon you inside of 10 feet the way that they can.”

“They have the pieces that they obviously could win it all,” he added. “I said the same thing about Houston last year, and they obviously got to the finals. I don’t know who’s better between those two. [Texas] Tech went to the finals one year, that came in here. Baylor’s team was terrific. I think there’s been some of the nation’s best, but I would certainly put Arizona as good as any team we’ve played in here.”

Arizona is still considered one of the favorites to win the national championship this season despite their loss to Kansas. With their undefeated streak being no longer, perhaps the Wildcats can play with more ease and freedom now that they don’t have to worry about remaining undefeated anymore.

Feb 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dunks the ball during the first half of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Up next

They’ll look to finish the season strong as they enter the toughest stretch of the season by far to close out the regular season. In five of their final seven games to end the season, Arizona will face the other ranked teams in Big 12, including another matchup with Kansas later this month, giving the Wildcats a major test heading into this season’s NCAA Tournament.

