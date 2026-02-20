Arizona's Lloyd Reveals Burries Played Through Adversity Wednesday

Arizona guard Brayden Burries played through an illness in the Wildcats 75-68 victory over BYU, showing his willingness to help his team no matter the circumstances.

Burries wasn’t his usual effective self, scoring just 11 points on 4-13 shooting from the floor, but they needed every bit of those 11 points given that Arizona was already playing without Koa Peat thanks to a lower body injury.

On the season, Burries is averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game, shooting 49 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three-point range. In a loaded freshman class, Burries has established himself as one of the top rookies in the country, and has been a major part of Arizona’s success this season.

After the game against BYU, head coach Tommy Lloyd applauded Burries for his effort despite playing through an illness.

Lloyd’s thoughts

“I want to give Brayden a lot of credit," Lloyd said. “Brayden’s not feeling well. He’s going to be fine, but he really battled through that game, it’s been a tough couple of days for him. To have that kind of competitive character to come out and play for your team when you’re not feeling great says a lot about Brayden as a competitor and a person.”

Burries playing in the game despite being physically hampered shouldn’t be surprising to Wildcats fans. Burries has outplayed many expectations placed on him heading into the season, and his growth has helped boost his NBA Draft stock immensely. Many mock draft boards project the freshman guard as a first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, with some projecting him as a lottery pick.

He was an integral piece to Arizona’s 23-0 start, which was the best start in program history, and the best in Big 12 history as well. Now at 24-2, ranked #4 in the AP Poll, the Wildcats still look to be one of the most dangerous teams in the country in large part due to Burries’ efforts.

Equipped with an impressive resume, the Wildcats are looking to finish off the regular season strong as they aim for a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats will have a challenging remaining schedule down the final stretch, which should prepare them soundly for what they’ll see by the time March rolls around. With Burries leading the way, Arizona has a chance to earn its second national title in program history this season.

