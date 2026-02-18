Arizona’s Burries Remains on Prestigious List

Arizona guard Brayden Burries has risen up the ranks amongst the top freshmen in the country this season, and he’s being recognized nationally for his efforts once again.

In ESPN’s latest ranking of the Top 10 Freshman of the Year contenders, Burries came in at #10 on the list, a slight drop-off from his previous ranking of #8, but still firmly in the race.

“Although Arizona suffered its first loss of the season at Kansas last week, one thing was clear: Tommy Lloyd trusts Burries to have the ball in his hands down the stretch of a tight game,” ESPN’s Myron Medcalf wrote. “Burries' 25 points in the 82-78 loss couldn't help the Wildcats escape Lawrence with a win, but he did hit a flurry of tough shots to keep them alive. The 6-4 guard remains one of the most tenacious players in America. He has also become one of its best shooters (39% from beyond the arc in Big 12 play).”

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a layup during overtime against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Most consistent on one of nation's most consistent teams

Burries has been arguably the Wildcats’ most consistent offensive player this season, averaging a team-high 15.7 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor, and 37 percent from three-point range over the course of this season.

His play this season has helped boost his NBA Draft stock immensely, with many mock drafts now projecting Burries as a potential lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. His scoring ability has helped earn him the reputation, but he has displayed tenacity on the glass, and defensively over the course of the season.

Burries played a big role in the now-#4 Wildcats’ 23-0 start to the season. He, along with other standout freshmen Koa Peat and Ivan Kharchenkov, have established themselves as integral parts of Arizona’s success this season alongside veteran counterparts Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, and Anthony Dell’Orso.

Feb 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dunks the ball during the first half of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Gauntlet ahead

They’ll need Burries to keep up the pace for the rest of the season leading into Selection Sunday. Arizona will face ranked opponents in four of their final six games, including another matchup with #8 Kansas later this month, and matchups with #2 Houston, and #6 Iowa State.

Arizona looks like one of the more dangerous teams by the time the NCAA Tournament comes around in large part due to the play of Burries this year. If he can keep up the pace leading into March, some big time March Madness performances could be on the way for the standout freshman.

