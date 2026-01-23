Lloyd Recalls Kriisa's Impact on Arizona Basketball Program

Former Arizona and current Cincinnati guard Kerr Kriisa returned to the McKale Memorial Center for the first time as an opposing player on Wednesday night, taking the floor to a chorus of boos with just over four minutes remaining in the first half.



It was a surprising reaction, considering the pregame highlight package and tribute tothe former Wildcat that ended with, "Thank you, Kerr Kriisa." Many fans disagreed with the booing and scolded their fanbase on social media when it happened, pointing out just how important Kriisa was throughout his three seasons in Tucson. Head coach Tommy Lloyd even praised him for being a part of setting the foundation and leading the way as the Wildcats transitioned from Sean Miller to Lloyd in 2021.



"Kerr's a really great player, and I really appreciate what he brought to our program when he was here," Lloyd said postgame. "For me, he was a critical piece. He was someone I didn't recruit that we were able to re-recruit and get him to stay here. ... I don't think we bet off to the foundational build we did if we didn't have Kerr, so I'll always appreciate what he brought to the table for us."



The former Wildcat was limited as he returned from a separated shoulder and did not attempt any shots in two minutes of action.



Setting the Foundation



Kriisa ended up staying for two years under Lloyd, helping the Arizona program return to the NCAA Tournament after three years without playing in the event. One of those years had no Tournament due to COVID, but it was still Arizona's longest drought since the 1980s.



The guard averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 assists while helping the Wildcats reach the 2022 Sweet 16 and playing alongside players like Dalen Terry and Benedict Mathurin, who would become household names and NBA talents. He improved even more the following season with 9.9 points and 5.1 assists, but his two-point performance in the first round of the NCAA Tournament saw Arizona get upset in the first round.



Mar 16, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) moves the ball against the Princeton Tigers during the second half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Lloyd and company had established their foundation and identity, going 61-11 over his first two years while embracing the modern nuances of the game and the traditional styles that had made Arizona successful.



Where Are We Now?



Since then, Arizona has been on an upward trajectory. Sure, last year's overall record was a tad disappointing, but the Wildcats still reached the Sweet 16 for the third time in Lloyd's tenure, and there's a good chance they'll make it back this season. Plus, the point guards who have stepped foot on campus since Kriisa's departure have continued to carry the torch.



Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles the ball during the second half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Caleb Love was the team's leading scorer the last two seasons and turned his success into an NBA career. Current point guard Jaden Bradley has followed those legacies with a career year as a senior.



Lloyd and his team have re-established the Arizona standard and demanded excellence throughout its historic 19-0 start to this season. The program is full of leaders and players who work hard to uphold those expectations, and it's because of players like Kriisa who set the example.