Arizona Makes Top 6 For Talented 2027 Quarterback

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have done a fantastic job on the 2027 recruiting trail so far. Not only have the Wildcats already secured commitments from two three-star prospects, but they are also making progress with several of their other top targets in the class.

One of those targets is a three-star quarterback recruit from Texas, who recently named Arizona as one of his final six schools.

3-Star 2027 Quarterback Names Arizona in Final 6

On Feb. 3, Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman reported on X that Brice McCurdy, a three-star quarterback from Robinson High School in Waco, Texas, had named Arizona as one of his final six schools, along with Baylor, Cincinnati, Duke, TCU, and UCF.

Arizona offered McCurdy only last week, but Brennan and his staff have moved quickly to make progress with the young quarterback, and the Wildcats now appear to have a strong chance to land him.

McCurdy has established himself as one of the top quarterback prospects in Texas throughout his career at Robinson and is coming off a stellar junior season. According to MaxPreps, the three-star quarterback threw for 2,207 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2025, while adding 695 yards and six scores on the ground.

Arizona and Brennan have been actively pursuing several quarterback recruits in the 2027 cycle, and McCurdy would be an electric addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 584 overall player in the country, the No. 36 quarterback, and the No. 80 prospect in Texas.

Although Arizona is firmly in the mix to land the young quarterback, a few of his finalists have emerged as frontrunners in his recruitment. Shortly after naming his top six, McCurdy highlighted TCU, Cincinnati, and Baylor as the three schools that are standing out to him the most in an interview with Spiegelman.

With McCurdy being from Waco, it’s going to be hard for any of his finalists to beat Baylor. Still, Arizona entered his recruitment relatively late, and if the Wildcats can continue to make progress with him over the coming weeks, they should be able to improve their standing with him.

As of now, McCurdy hasn’t set a commitment date, but he told Spiegelman he’s close to making a decision. Brennan and his staff won’t have much time to make up ground on his other finalists, but making his top six ensures Arizona is in the mix to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

