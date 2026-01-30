Arizona Offers Pair of 2027 Quarterbacks

The 2027 recruiting cycle has taken over the college football world, as coaching staffs across the country have been targeting and making progress with some of the top prospects in the class over the past few weeks.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail recently, extending offers to several talented recruits, including a pair of three-star quarterbacks.

Wildcats Offer Two 3-Star 2027 Quarterbacks

Over the past few days, Arizona extended offers to two talented 2027 quarterback prospects: Brice McCurdy, a three-star recruit from Texas, and Brody Rudnicki, a three-star recruit from California.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both signal-callers are among the top quarterback recruits in the 2027 cycle and would be fantastic additions to Arizona's class. Here’s a closer look at McCurdy and Rudnicki, along with where the Wildcats currently stand in their recruitment.

More on Brice McCurdy

McCurdy is a three-star quarterback from Robinson High School in Waco, Texas. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 584 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 36 quarterback, and the No. 80 prospect in Texas.

Arizona was the 15th Division I program and the 12th Power Four school to offer McCurdy, joining Baylor, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, and others. Although his recruitment is relatively wide open, a few schools have started to stand out, and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Texas Tech the best chance to land him.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Wildcats have to make up some ground in McCurdy’s recruitment, there’s currently no timeline for his decision, so Brennan and company should have plenty of time to strengthen their standing with the three-star signal-caller.

More on Brody Rudnicki

Blessed to have received an offer from The University of Arizona @CoachJ_Miller pic.twitter.com/xORX3JUbNo — Brody Rudnicki (@BrodyRudnicki) January 27, 2026

Rudnicki is a three-star quarterback from Folsom High School in Folsom, California. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 859 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 65 quarterback, and the No. 92 prospect from California.

The Wildcats were the 12th Division I program to offer Rudnicki and the seventh Power Four school to do so, joining Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, and Utah. Although he’s a talented player, he served as the backup to four-star 2026 quarterback and BYU signee Ryder Lyons at Folsom this year and saw limited action.

Still, Rudnicki has already drawn interest from several programs, and with a strong senior season, he could emerge as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class. Extending him an offer at this stage of his process should help Arizona establish itself as a contender in his recruitment.

