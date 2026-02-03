Arizona Making Progress With Talented 2028 Cornerback

The 2027 recruiting cycle has become the focus of the college football world. Over the past few months, programs across the country have been highly active on the recruiting trail as some of the top prospects in the class get closer to making their decisions.

While Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff are making progress with their top targets in the 2027 class, they have also started pursuing several prospects in the 2028 class, including a three-star cornerback who recently named the Wildcats among the schools standing out in his recruitment.

Wildcats Standing Out to 3-Star 2028 Cornerback

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona has been targeting Micah Hannah, a three-star cornerback in the 2028 class from Simi Valley High School in Simi Valley, California. The Wildcats were among the first programs to offer him and have been actively pursuing him since November 2024.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although it’s still early in his process, Hannah has already established himself as one of the top defensive back recruits in the country. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 143 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 11 cornerback, and the No. 10 prospect from California.

In the past month, Hannah’s recruitment has gained significant traction, with offers from Nebraska, Florida, Cal, and UCLA. He also took Junior Day visits with the Golden Bears and Bruins this past weekend.

Royal High's Jace Oswald can't make the fingertip catch as Simi Valley High's Micah Hannah defends during the second quarter of their rivalry game at Royal High on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Simi Valley won 62-10. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite several new programs entering his recruitment, Hannah recently told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that Arizona remains one of his top schools. He explained that he has a strong relationship with Wildcats cornerback coach Chip Viney and has enjoyed both of his visits to the program.

“Arizona shows a lot of love for sure,” Hannah told Biggins. “Chip Viney is my lead recruiter and that’s my guy right there. He’s a great coach but also a great role model. I went to the Arizona-ASU game two years ago and then went to UA spring practice last year and I really like it there a lot.”

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerbacks coach Chip Viney against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Hannah is currently a three-star prospect, he’ll likely become a four-star as the rest of the 2028 class continues to be evaluated. He’s highly talented, and the Wildcats will face heavy competition from several schools for him.

Still, it’s clear that Brennan and his staff have made a strong early impression on the three-star cornerback. If they continue to make progress with him in the coming months, they should be well-positioned to compete for his commitment.

