Arizona Extends Offer to 4-Star 2027 Linebacker

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has been heating up over the past few days, as coaching staffs across the country continue to extend offers to and make progress with some of the nation's top high school prospects.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have been highly active on the recruiting trail recently, and on Tuesday, the Wildcats extended an offer to a four-star linebacker from Iowa.

Wildcats Offer Top 2027 Linebacker

On Jan. 27, Arizona extended an offer to Tate Wallace, a four-star linebacker from Regina High School in Iowa City, Iowa. He shared on X that the Wildcats' offer came after a conversation with linebackers coach Josh Bringuel.

“After a great conversation with [Josh Bringuel], I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arizona!!” Wallace wrote.

Wallace is one of the top linebacker prospects in the country and is being pursued by several elite programs. Arizona was the sixth Power Four school to offer him, joining Tennessee, Minnesota, Kansas State, Purdue, and West Virginia.

He’s a two-way player at Regina, playing both linebacker and tight end. He’s coming off a strong junior season, where, according to his X, he recorded 50 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and nine sacks on defense, and totaled 40 catches for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense.

Despite being a talented tight end, Wallace is widely projected to play linebacker at the college level. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 330 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 25 linebacker, and the No. 3 prospect from Iowa.

As of right now, Wallace hasn’t narrowed his choices, and his recruitment remains fairly wide open. Still, a few schools have made progress with him. Earlier this month, he told Rivals’ national recruiting reporter Greg Smith that Minnesota, Kansas State, and West Virginia were the three programs recruiting him the hardest.

Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Minnesota the best chance of winning Wallace’s recruitment, at 27.8%, with Kansas State a close second at 24.4%.

Although Brennan and company will have to make up some ground in Wallace’s recruitment, they should have time to establish themselves as a contender for the four-star linebacker in the coming weeks.

If Arizona can make a strong early impression on Wallace and continue to make progress with him throughout his recruitment, the Wildcats should be very much in the mix to land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

