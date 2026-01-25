Arizona in Contention For 3-Star 2027 Linebacker

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have been making waves in the 2027 recruiting cycle. So far, the Wildcats have secured commitments from two three-star prospects and are making progress with several other recruits.

One of those recruits is a three-star linebacker from California, and a recruiting analyst recently reported that Arizona is among the programs competing to land him.

Wildcats in the Mix For 2027 California Linebacker

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona has been targeting Isaiah Leilua, a three-star linebacker from Servite High School in Anaheim, California. The Wildcats extended an offer to him in May 2024 and have been actively pursuing him since.

Leilua is one of the top linebackers in the 2027 class and has received interest from several Power Four schools, with offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Ole Miss, and more.

While numerous programs are pursuing him, Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Adam Goreny recently reported that a few schools are currently standing out in the three-star linebacker’s recruitment.

Gorney explained that although Leilua is expected to consider USC after the Trojans hired Gary Patterson as their new defensive coordinator, other schools remain strong contenders for the young linebacker, including Arizona, Washington, Arizona State, Texas Tech, SMU, and Cal.

“Now that USC has hired new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, the three-star linebacker from Anaheim (Calif.) Servite will get to know him and see where the Trojans stand in his recruitment but many others are pushing hard,” Gorney wrote. “Washington is definitely a team to watch closely along with Arizona State, Arizona, Texas Tech, SMU and Cal.”

While USC is Leilua’s hometown school, he’s expected to consider his out-of-state options as well, and Arizona has been pursuing him for as long as any other program in his recruitment.

As it stands today, Rivals’ recruiting prediction machine gives Arizona State the best chance to win his recruitment at 56.4%. Still, if Brennan and company continue to pursue Leilua in the coming months and bring him to campus in Tucson for a visit sometime this offseason, they should remain in contention to land him.

Leilua would be a massive addition to Arizona’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 419 overall player nationally, the No. 28 linebacker, and the No. 37 prospect in California.

The California native hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely decide in the next few months. While a lot can change in Leilua’s recruitment over that period, Gorney’s report suggests the Wildcats are serious contenders for the three-star linebacker.

