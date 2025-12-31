Arizona Men’s Basketball's 2026 New Year’s Resolution

But to transform early success into a championship-level season, Arizona’s New Year’s resolution should be simple yet profound: sharpen defensive consistency while maintaining elite offensive efficiency.

Statistical Dominance Meets Defensive Opportunity

Through their first dozen games, the Wildcats have been one of the nation’s most efficient offensive teams averaging 89.6 points per game while holding opponents to 65.8 points. Arizona shoots 51.9% from the field and rebounds at a healthy 43.5 per game, giving them a +23.8 scoring margin that ranks among the nation’s best.

These numbers underline just how potent the Wildcats can be when everything clicks. Their ball movement and spacing have translated into 18.8 assists per game, and the team has kept turnovers low at 12.7 per contest, creating a strong foundation for offensive success.

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James (6) reacts after a dunk was made over South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Yet while Arizona’s offense is clearly flourishing, there remains room for defensive growth particularly as Big 12 competition ramps up. Against elite competition and teams capable of exploiting defensive lapses, Arizona needs to tighten up habits that can be magnified in high-stakes games.

Why Defense Should Be the Focus

Arizona’s lofty offensive numbers mask occasional defensive inconsistencies that can crop up in league play. Even though opponents are limited to 65.8 points on average, that figure could rise against physical Big 12 teams that excel at getting second-chance points and forcing turnovers. Limiting easy baskets and tightening rotations in ball-screen coverages should be a priority.

In addition, controlling rebounding on both ends becomes essential when facing teams that grind possessions and play at a slower tempo; currently Arizona’s rebounding success (43.5 per game) gives them an edge, but that advantage will be tested more often in conference games.

Blending Strength With Growth

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) makes a layup over South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona’s resolution for 2026 shouldn’t be to overhaul their style, far from it. Their balanced attack, efficient shooting, and impressive scoring margin argue for continuing what works. However, integrating a more disciplined defensive mindset will transform the Wildcats into a complete team capable of winning close games, especially on the road away from McKale Center.

This defensive emphasis aligns with what many analysts see as a common differentiator in March: teams that elevate their defense when the stakes are highest tend to advance further in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona already shows the tools to be dominant; now the goal is to maintain consistency on both ends of the floor.

Conclusion: A Resolution for Championships

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) listens in a timeout during the first half of the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

So, as Arizona men’s basketball rolls into 2026, the Wildcats’ New Year’s resolution should be this: continue to build good defensive performance without sacrificing offensive explosiveness. By continuing to score efficiently while tightening defense, Arizona can not only remain atop the Big 12 but also solidify its status as a national title contender. It’s a challenge worthy of a No. 1 team and one that could define their season.

