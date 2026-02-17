Why Arizona Senior Still Focused on Main Goal

The Arizona Wildcats have hit major adversity for the first time this season. The Wildcats have their first losing streak of the season after a horrible two game stretch. The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back losses to the Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Raiders. Those two teams are good this season, but Arizona knows it did not do its best to win those games. Now, Arizona is looking to regroup and get back to the winning side of things.

For this team, it is going to be about bouncing back and not taking these games for more than what they are. When you are unbeaten and then lose back-to-back games like Arizona has, it could play a huge role for the players. These Arizona players have to avoid that and trust their coaches as they go about the ways they will improve from these losses. It does not get any easier for Arizona coming up, and they will have to get ready for their next big-time opponent.

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) makes a jump shot over Texas Tech Red Raiders forward LeJuan Watts (3) during overtime at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona Keeping Eyes on Main Goal

For Senior forward Tobe Awaka, it is all about perspective and not losing sight of what they want to do this season.

"We just have to do better," Tobe Awaka said. "Honestly, rebounding was the main thing, not letting them get extra chance shots. Obviously, better contesting the shooters, not overplaying them. All the things we know how to do, we just need to do better."

"They just hit hard. They box out hard. They do everything that they do with intent, especially on our drives. They're bumping us, they're being physical, not letting anything get to the rim. It's just kudos to them. They have a great coach who instills in them toughness and tenacity to do it every play."

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) makes a layup while Texas Tech Red Raiders forward LeJuan Watts (3) fails to block him during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"I think it's just a matter of perspective," he said. "I think I've kind of said this before, but March is still March. If we do what we do, if we do what we're supposed to do during that stretch, all this is forgotten. That's not to say that this doesn't sting, and home losses don't sting.

"We know what the fans mean to us, and just the way that they were able to pack out the stadium today and show their support, and how they've been showing support throughout the whole season, it's tough. I'm not really worried about my own feelings, but theirs, the effort, the energy that they put into supporting us and making sure that we feel like we have an army behind us."

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out during the game against Kansas Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

