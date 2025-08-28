What is Missing From Arizona's Official Visit Slate?
Arizona Wildcats continue to do their job in the 2026 recruiting class when it comes to a plea of different sports which includes the obvious sport of football which they have nearly wrapped up their 2026 recruiting class for as they continue to do more research on many different sports.
One of the sports that everyone anticipates them to succeed at is the sport of basketball, which is a recruiting cycle that they continue to show strides in year in and year out.
They have multiple visits set up with multiple different prospects, but at times it seems as if they are lacking at certain positions, even though they are doing a great job recruiting players thus far in the 2026 recruiting class, despite not landing to commitments at this time.
Time to Dissect the Official Visit Board
The Arizona Wildcats have three names on their official visit board at this time as they are set to officially start their official visit slate midway through September.
The first player that will be visiting them is junior county, who is set to begin his official visit on September 12th, as he has to officially visit, not only Arizona, but multiple schools that are recruiting heavily, and he will likely finish his official visits before making a college decision.
They will then host two more official visitors, as they will host Cameron Williams (power forward), and Cameron Holmes (shooting guard). Both of these prospects are among the best when it comes to the players; they are hosting as all three of the players that they are set to officially host have shown signs of being top guys in their class. However, if there's anything to note from this official visitor list is the fact that something is missing as they look to add more players to their official visit slate.
What is Missing From the Official Visit Slate?
It is starting to become more and more obvious that the official visit late is missing a true big man as a power forward is great to have on the list, but they have yet to get a visit scheduled for a center prospect.
The center position is one of the most prized possessions to go out and get in the high school level, as they look to bring in the best of the best, and the Wildcats have yet to gain a visit from my center officially, which will be something that they will hunt down for quite some time until they can put pen to paper with something.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here today!