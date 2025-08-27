Did Wildcats Commit Manoah Faupusa Win His Debut?
The Arizona Wildcats have landed many different commitments in the 2026 recruiting class as they continue to show their true talent at recruiting prospects from all over. This includes landing players for many different states, as they are based in a good location as a lot of the players that they will target and land are from the state of Arizona, the state of California, and the state of Texas, which are three of the better states that you can land prospects from this day and age.
They have land in many different commits, as they have landed a total of 20 commits, which is on the lower end, but more so average than below poor as they have landed players from all over, including the state of california, who has the most amount of prospects in the nation, so it's kind of hard not to recruit heavily in the state.
One of the commits that the Wildcats landed in the 2026 recruiting class is one of their better defensive linemen in the class, as they landed Manoah Faupusa. Faupusa is one of the better defensive linemen in the class and arguably one of the better players in the class as a whole who committed to the Arizona Wildcats very early on.
Faupusa committed to the Arizona Wildcats on July 5th, which was one of the better commitments that could've happened. The talented prospect is one of the most popular names in the class thanks to the offer list and the programs he has after them.
Faupusa place from one of the better programs in the state of California as he currently attends Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Faupusa is part of the 21st-ranked team in the nation in the seventh-best team in the state of California, as he is set for a major game two, as he was defeated in his very first game of the season.
They were defeated by a very tough Mission Viejo team. The game was tough, but the ending was a heartbreaker as they were only defeated by four total points. Just because they lost to Mission Viejo doesn't mean you can take away their ranking, as they are one of the better teams in the nation, and that will show moving forward, as the team that they were defeated by is still one of the better teams as well.
