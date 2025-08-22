Arizona Wildcats' Defensive Backs Breakdown
Arizona football is officially BACK in action and the long offseason is finally coming to an end as the Wildcats have opened up their 2025 training camp to get things geared up for the season with the team set to face Hawaii on Aug. 30 at home at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
After an underwhelming 2024 season under Brent Brennan where Arizona went 4-8 after starting the year in the preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and ending the year losing 7 out of its last 8 games, the Wildcats made changes to the roster and their coaching staff.
Brennan revamped his coaching staff by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
The energy at practice was high, loud and the pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
Recently, we broke down the top defensive backs from training camp that could have an impact on this upcoming season.
Here’s our breakdown to the top three defensive backs from training camp that will have an impact on the upcoming season:
Top Defensive Backs
Genesis Smith
- One of the top players on the roster to return to Arizona this season is safety Genesis Smith, who might be the top NFL prospect on the Wildcats.
- Smith decided to come back another season even with the changes at the defensive coordinating position from Duane Akina to Danny Gonzales.
- So far in camp, the now upperclassman has been a stud in coverage and helping in the running game. Smith has the ability with his size to be an elite run stopping safety and a ballhawk in the secondary.
- In a secondary filled with veteran leadership and a high number of snaps played, Smith has grown as a leader and helped the freshmen defensive backs develop in training camp and understanding the stands of the program.
Michael Dansby
- Before transferring to Arizona, cornerback Michael Dansby played three seasons at San Jose State where he played under Brennan his first two seasons. While with the Spartans, Dansby played in 32 games where he recorded 70 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, three tackles for loss and five interceptions.
- During training camp, Dansby has been working with the first team and second team defense becoming a piece of the rotation on the defensive unit for Gonzales.
- Dansby has been solid and has been able to come away with a few interceptions and pass breakups as he has gotten better each day in camp.
Dalton Johnson
- One of the top recruiting defensive players on Arizona’s roster is safety Dalton Johnson, who has played in 37 career games while making 189 tackles, 104 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks and recording an interception. Johnson has given the Wildcats a player that can play all over the field when needed.
- Throughout training camp, Johnson has been one of the top defensive backs and has improved in his man-to-man coverage and overall cover skills. Still, he is best at making plays with his hard hitting ability.
