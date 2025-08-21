Arizona Noah Fifita Took Challenges Head on in Camp
After an underwhelming 2024 season, Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan mixed things up with 61 new faces on the roster and made changes on the coaching staff in order to get things back on track.
Even throughout all the changes and ability to enter the portal whenever he wanted, quarterback Noah Fifita chose to stay with the program to try to get things back on track after having success during the 2023 season.
One of the changes Brennan made on the coaching staff was moving on from offensive coordinator Dino Babers and hiring Seth Doege as the new OC after spending one season at Marshall in the same position.
With the Wildcats making the move to Doege as the offensive coordinator, this means that Fifita will be learning his third different offense in as many years after working with Jedd Fisch and Babers in past seasons.
Learning a new offense isn’t easy for most players and especially then the schemes and style of plays are very different from each other. Still, Fifita has taken the challenge head on and has gotten praise from Doege on his ability to pick up the offense so quickly and learn the system.
Throughout spring ball, there were some tough times for Fifita as it was clear he was getting used to the new scheme and trying to get a better understanding of the ins and outs of the playbook to help him and his team become a dynamic unit.
In training camp, we have seen Fifita grow into the system, find his vocal leadership and become an extension of the coaching staff out on the field for Brennan and Doege, who challenged him to be more of a vocal leader.
From the start of camp, Fifita has a challenge for himself and that was to use his legs more in the offense to help perfect the Doege playbook and get the program on the winning track.
We have seen Fifita take the challenges head on and become a leader on the field and him using his legs to hit the defense with a quick 10-yard gain here and 8-yard gain there.
Like he has done since stepping foot on campus, Fifita is growing as a quarterback and shaping himself into one of the top passers in not only the Big 12, but nationally as well.
