Arizona's Noah Fifita Receives Recognition For Colorado Performance
This past weekend, Arizona (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) was looking to end its 2-game losing streak on the road against Colorado, which was coming off an underwhelming 53-7 loss against Utah. Both teams were searching for answers and looking to get back on the right track.
Well, Arizona was able to do just that with a massive 52-17 win over Colorado (3-6, 1-5) snapping not only a 2-game losing streak but 5-game road losing streak that dates back to the previous season.
Under head coach Brent Brennan, Arizona is 2-5 with four of those losses having come with a point deficit of 28 points. In those games, the Wildcats fell behind by double-digits every single time.
One of the major reasons why Arizona was able to bounce back and snap its losing streak was due to the performance by the offense and quarterback Noah Fifita.
Fifita played at such a high-level that he was recognized by the Big 12 earning Offensive Player of the Week Award. With the Award, he became the second WIldcat this season to receive the honor with the first coming from running back Ismail Mahdi for his game against Kansas State.
Against Colorado, Fifita went an impressive 11 of 19 passing totalling 213 yards and racking up four touchdowns to zero interceptions.
He had the team playing at such a high-level that with a little over six minutes left in the third quarter with Arizona leading 52-7, Brennan pulled Fifita in replacement for backup Braedyn Locke to get him some reps.
Not only did that get Locke some reps but it prevented Fifita from possibly getting hurt in a game where the result was out of hand with still a whole quarter to be played.
Over the last two games, Fifita has been spot on for Arizona racking up 482 yards while going 35 of 45 on his passing attempts and racking up six touchdowns with zero interceptions.
Last season, Fifita struggled under Dino Babers as the offensive coordinator with 12 interceptions and only 18 touchdowns. It was a drastic fall off from his redshirt freshman season and left people wondering what type of quarterback he was.
However, Brennan made a coaching change bringing in Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator from Marshall where he helped lead the Thundering Herd to a 10-win season.
So far this season, Fifita has racked up over 2,000 yards passing and has totaled 21 touchdown passes to his four interceptions. He is now sitting at 65 passing touchdowns for his career, which places him third all-time in program history behind Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles with both of them tossing 67 touchdowns.
Arizona has four games left in its season and Fifita is well on pace to break the program record and help the Wildcats get back to a bowl berth after going 4-8 the previous season.
