Observations From Arizona Training Camp Day 1
Arizona football is officially BACK in action and the long offseason is finally coming to an end as the Wildcats have opened up their 2025 training camp to get things geared up for the season with the team set to face Hawaii on Aug. 30 at home at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
After an underwhelming 2024 season under Brent Brennan where Arizona went 4-8 after starting the year in the preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and ending the year losing 7 out of its last 8 games, the Wildcats made changes to the roster and their coaching staff.
Brennan revamped his coaching staff by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
The energy at practice was high, loud despite the team not even in full pads, or in shells at this point in time. The pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
Although there was no contact and players weren’t in shells, there were still takeaways to be made with what the media was able to see throughout the duration of the day.
Three Observations
Quarterback room
- The talent level has risen in the quarterbacks room compared to a season ago. Noah Fifita is still the No. 1 guy and will be the starting QB this season. However, last year, there was zero talent behind him that could play in a game if need be.
- Now, Arizona has brought in Braedyn Locke and freshman Sawyer Anderson and it is already a clear upgrade after one practice. Locke can sling the ball all over the field and has good pocket awareness when under pressure.
- As for Anderson, he is highly talented with good athleticism and Fifita even said that he might be the best athlete in the room. He has been learning under the two veterans and is always by their side soaking up their knowledge of the game.
Tre Spivey's Talents
- One of the best receivers on the field on Tuesday was wide receiver Tre Spivey, who transferred into Arizona after spending time at Kansas State. Spivey brings a 6-foot-4 frame with his official weight still to be released.
- He was able to have a successful day in camp with a 40-plus yard touchdown reception where he high-pointed the ball over the defender for six. Spivey has strength and soft hands that will potentially make him a key target for the 2025 season.
Punting Game
- Last season, Arizona struggled in the punting game and in spring practice where things were very shaky even and saw Michael Salgado-Medina kicking, punting and doing some kickoff work.
- Now, The Wildcats and special teams coach Craig Naviar have brought in Australian punter Isaac Lovison to compete with Salgado-Medina.
- On Wednesday both punters put on a show with long distance punts and really good hang times (don’t have an official time). It is clear that the punter position will be a fierce battle this camp season.
