Watch: Arizona OC Seth Doege Training Camp Day 1
Players and coaches spoke to the media following the first day of training camp on Wednesday. Here is what offensive coordinator Seth Doege had to say about his quarterback room and coaching again with UA tight ends coach Josh Miller.
Overall impressions of the quarterbacks on day one of training camp
"I thought they operated really well, especially the two older ones, Noah (Fifita) and Braedyn (Locke). We've seen the same looks from spring to summer to now, so they actually have a bit of an understanding with what they're getting. They were able to process through things pretty quickly. I think you're at a disadvantage a little bit as an offense when you're not in pads because any time you're going against the defense, the rush just gets on you quicker and those guys are big so they're standing up so the pocket gets collapsed. You got to progress pretty quickly and get the ball out of your hands which I thought both of them did really well today."
Progression of Fifita learning the playbook
"It is like he's been through it for years now. We spent a lot of time together, so it's encouraging for me. I knew this and expected it but when you see it, it gives you more confidence to see our work is paying off. He is operating at a high level and it's the very first day, but that was expected from him because of the work we put in, the work he's put in on his own and the work he's put in over the summer. You expected him to operate like he operated today. Now, was he perfect? No, you know it is first day. There were some things that happened that we got to clean up, just like I'm sure Aaron Rodgers had to clean up with the Steelers the very first day to. At the end of the day, I was very pleased with how he operated the offense."
Relationship with tight ends coach Josh Miller
"That was one of the biggest hires for me. When that became available, that's one guy that I've been at multiple places where I can go to the head coach and I can completely stand on the table for a human being and a coach that the job will get done the right way. This is talking to mentors of mine that I've hired before. You can hire your friend (and) you can hire people you trust, but sometimes it can go sideways because they're not in it for the right reasons. They're not in it to grow and develop. They maybe get an ego at times where Miller at every place we've been and this will be our fourth place together, he is the only one in the world that I can stand on a table and look at the head coach in the eyes and say this guy you can't miss. He is going to develop the room, he's going to recruit at a high level, he's going to have a great relationship with his players and then he's my right hand. The reason I'm here is because we had success at Marshall. The reason we had success at Marshall is because Josh Miller played a big role in that. We ran the football really well because Josh Miller helped me gameplan that, Josh Miller sat next to me in the box and helped me call it and so he's a huge role of why I'm here and I'm excited to have him here. If you ask anybody on the staff going through the spring and obviously the summer and fall now but through the spring, the most improved unit on the offense was the tight ends."
Doege recruiting Keyan Burnett out of high school at USC and now coaching him at Arizona
"He was a local kid that was a national recruit. I felt like he fit the offense that we were in. It was very similar to what we do now because he is long and can run. When I was at USC, the same thing that we do here is we didn't want to recruit just a 6'6, 260 pound extra O-lineman that can run just a little bit better. If I'm going to put a tight end on the field, he better have a value to throwing him the football because other than a goal line situation, I want that guy to be circled on a depth chart or game plan situation like 'Ok, we got to know where this guy is at all times.' I thought Keyan had that skill set and so going through that recruitment, we got really close with him, really close with his parents with Chester, his dad who is obviously a former alum here. We had a great relationship. I was a little bit disappointed when he de-committed and ended up coming here, but obviously full circle it works out."
What Braedyn Locke brings to the quarterback room
"The most important part of his role is being a great teammate and he is a great teammate. You can't find a really good quarterback that doesn't have an ego. Some sort of confident ego, usually that confident ego makes them who they are. I've never been around a good quarterback that was just like man this guy is like the most humble person ever. Silently, he does have an ego. Locke has an ego. There's no doubt. Locke believes in himself and Locke knows he can play his position, but to play the role that he's playing in to be the (backup) and to be ready at any given moment, you have to be a great teammate. He's been a great teammate. He's mature. He can process extremely well. Sawyer Anderson is like attached to this dude's hip 24/7 and Sawyer's progress has been through the roof too just because he's around Locke and Locke's taking him under his wing and teaching him everything he needs to know. I'm excited about him. If anything were to happen and he had to go in the game, I'd be very confident that we could still score points."