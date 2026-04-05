Arizona's Peat Shocked After Final Four Blowout Loss

Arizona and Michigan went head-to-head in one of the most hyped up NCAA Tournament games in recent memory. Unfortunately, the game did not live up to the hype, as the Wolverines dismantled the Wildcats 91-73.

Peat Led Wildcats With 16 Points

Hell of a ride. Thank you Wildcat Nation. pic.twitter.com/R5GXHTcv7M — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 5, 2026

Koa Peat was once again the leading scorer in the game for the Wildcats. He had 16 points and 11 rebounds. It was his second double-double of the tournament, and he left all he had on the court.

Wildcats Never Found Momentum

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The Wildcats have been known to be a second-half team and come out strong after the break. They were down 48-32 at halftime, but there was still that hope that Tommy Lloyd had one last great pep talk in him.

The locker room talk did not help, as the Wildcats couldn't find a rhythm in the second half. Peat spoke on the hopes of coming out hot, but ultimately fell short.

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“I think it wasn’t our day, honestly, a lot of shots were in and out," Peat said. "At half-time coach told us the same thing, just to stay together and go out there and play our brand of basketball. I’m just proud of the guys, we fought, didn’t come out on top, but I’m just super thankful for these guys.”

Peat Took Pride in Playing for Arizona

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Peat is from Chandler, AZ, and has been nicknamed “Mr. Arizona” all season. He talked about what it means for him to play for this program and to be able to represent his home state.

“It means everything to me, being a kid from Arizona, putting on this jersey, having Arizona across my chest. Like I said at the beginning of the season, when I put Arizona across my chest, I’m going to go 110% every game, and leave no regrets. I’m really thankful for the brand and the program for everything they did for me.”

Stay in the fight. pic.twitter.com/ncr2xSdpL6 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 5, 2026

Peat Shocked After Loss

Peat played at Perry High School, where he won four straight state titles during his time there. He is regarded as one of the best high school players in Arizona history. He was asked how it felt to end his season on a losing note for the first time in more than 4 years.

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“It’s tough for me to process this right now. I really haven’t fully processed it. Just learn from it, and know you are not going to be perfect every night. Knowing that I gave this team all I had, I’ll be able to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep.”