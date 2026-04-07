Arizona Players Who Improved Their Draft Stock After Pro Day

As the NFL Draft draws near, these Arizona Wildcats are looking to prove to the scouts that they belong on their team and possess the skills to be a key contributor, should they choose to draft them.

Arizona's Pro Day was last Wednesday, and 20 Wildcats showed up at Casino Del Sol Stadium in hopes of getting noticed by 20 NFL scouts who were in attendance. Knowing this was probably going to be their last chance at impressing them, they performed to the best of their abilities and showed why they could excel at the professional level.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Javin Whatley (6) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The defensive backs of Arizona were the stars of the show, as Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson, and Treydan Stukes all made up a class of safeties who led the Wildcats to having the best passing defense in the Big 12.

Arizona fans already know the level of talent they all bring to the table, but what about the rest of the Wildcats who made it to Pro Day? How did they boost their stock and show the NFL scouts that they belong with the elite-level players?

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let's take a look at the players who may have upped their draft stock after a successful Pro Day.

Luke Wysong, a Speedy Wide Receiver

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Luke Wysong (15) attempts to catch the ball against SMU Mustangs safety Tyren Polley (10) in the second half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Slot receiver Luke Wysong was an amazing addition from the transfer portal, bringing his speed and elusiveness that made him a household name while at New Mexico State. Wysong showcased his talent on punt return and was one of the weapons that made Noah Fifita dangerous through the air.

During Pro Day, Wysong recorded the fastest time on the 40-yard dash, clocking in at 4.3. Not only did Wysong impress with his 40 time, but he also posted a 39-inch vertical and a 10-foot broad jump.

Malachi Bailey Shows Bursting Speed Given Size

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Malachi Bailey (44) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Malachi Bailey was one of the defensive linemen who was picked up from the transfer portal after playing at Alcorn State, an FCS school located in Mississippi.

A big, physical lineman, Bailey impressed this season and showed that he belongs at a higher level of competition than he played at before joining the Wildcats. In his Pro Day performance, Bailey shone in the 40-yard dash, posting a 4.72, which was the fastest time a defensive lineman had run in the combine.

Arizona defensive lineman Malachi Bailey (44) holds up the Territorial Cup after beating Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given the kind of speed he showed off, Bailey might be a steal for any NFL team that chooses to draft him.

Notable Performances

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Ty Buchanan (75) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bailey and Wysong really helped their stock with their performances at Pro Day, along with other Wildcats trying to make an NFL roster. Offensive tackle Ty Buchanan led the group in bench press with 28 reps, showing the strength and toughness that helped him protect Fifita's blind side.

Buchanan, a Texas Tech transfer, was under the radar at the beginning of the season, but impressed as it went on. He rarely missed time on the field, except for when a lower leg injury suffered in the first drive took him out of the Holiday Bowl