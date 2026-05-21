30 Incredible Stats and Numbers That Define Josh Allen’s Dominance on His 30th Birthday

It’s been quite the offseason for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

After Buffalo’s devastating divisional-round loss to the Broncos to end their 2025 campaign, the Bills fired coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons with the club and hired Joe Brady —who has worked alongside Allen as his quarterbacks coach (’22 to ’23) and offensive coordinator (’24 to ’25).

Then, in early April, Allen and his wife—star actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld—welcomed their first child into the world, announcing on Steinfeld's Substack that their “baby girl has arrived!! ... We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes.”

Now, sitting here on May 21, Allen turns 30. With that, here’s a by-the-numbers look at the incredible career he’s put together so far.

30 for 30: The stats and numbers that define Josh Allen’s career so far

Josh Allen has put together an incredible NFL career. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen's career numbers speaks for themself over his first near-decade in the NFL. Let’s dive in.

1. He's been elected to the Pro Bowl four times ...

2. ... named a second-team All-Pro twice ...

3. ... and has collected one NFL MVP award.

Josh Allen is named NFL MVP‼️ pic.twitter.com/oC3fJMSyRA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2025

4. Said MVP came in 2024, when he led the Bills to 13 wins ...

5. ... their fifth consecutive AFC East title ...

6. ... all while also logging 40 total touchdowns.

7. Six of those touchdowns came in an early-December loss to the Rams, when he became the first player in league history to record three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in the same game.

Josh Allen to Mack Hollins for TD No. 5️⃣



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/CpfzmNR4T6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 9, 2024

8. Allen's incredible 2024 season led to him signing a six-year, $330 million contract extension the following offseason, tying him to the Bills through the 2030 season.

9. Allen has been named to the NFL Top 100 six times.

10. He's also been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month three times ...

11. ... and the AFC Offensive Player of the Week 18 times.

12. Allen's 237-pound frame makes him a dominant force as both a passer and a runner.

13. As such, he set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season by a quarterback in 2023, finding paydirt with his legs 15 times.

14. This added to what has become a league-high 79 (and counting) career touchdowns on the ground by a quarterback.

Josh Allen with the history-making 76th rushing TD of his career!



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/eSUKS8ag9i — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 30, 2025

15. Allen also has the most career postseason rushing yards by a quarterback with 767 ...

16. ... which have come on an also-NFL record 135 career postseason rushing attempts.

17. Speaking of the playoffs, Allen's 149.0 passer rating in the 2021 postseason is the highest in league history.

18. He’s also the first player in NFL history to record 25+ passing touchdowns and 8+ rushing touchdowns in his playoff career.

19. Allen’s most productive and efficient rushing season came in 2021, when he ran for a career-high 763 yards ...

20. ... while tallying a league-high 6.3 yards per carry.

21. Allen is the fastest player in NFL history to record 300 total career touchdowns ...

22. ... He did so in 127 games.

23. In total, Allen has logged 301 touchdowns:

24. 220 passing ...

25. ... 79 rushing ...

26. ... and two receiving.

27. Allen is the first player in NFL history to record 40 or more passing and rushing touchdowns in five straight seasons.

28. In total, Allen has thrown for 30,102 career passing yards ...

29. ... rushed for 4,721 career rushing yards ...

30. ... And he's also been left hanging for a handshake by former Sports Illustrated writer Peter King once.

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