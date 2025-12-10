Arizona Wildcats Players to Watch Against Alabama

As the Arizona Wildcats prepare to face the Alabama Crimson Tide, there are several key contributors whose performances will likely determine whether Arizona can handle Alabama’s physicality, athleticism, and pace. On paper, the Wildcats are talented, but to win, they’ll need certain players to step up and deliver consistently.

Koa Peat

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Sebastian Williams-Adams (33) fouls Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Koa Peat remains the offensive focal point for Arizona. According to ESPN, he’s averaging 15.9 points per game, along with 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, which demonstrates his two‑way potential: he can score, rebound, and even create for teammates.

For Arizona to succeed, Peat will need to continue asserting himself inside, converting efficiently in the paint or mid‑range, crashing the glass, and maybe facilitating when double‑teamed. Against Alabama, whose front‑court strength could challenge Arizona’s bigs, Peat’s ability to impose himself physically could set the tone offensively and help control the tempo.

Tobe Awaka

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) dunks during the second half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Tobe Awaka also figures to be crucial on the glass and defensively. He currently leads Arizona in rebounds per game among regular contributors, posting roughly 10.0 rebounds per game which ranks 19th in the country.

That rebounding, especially on the defensive end, could be vital in limiting Alabama’s second‑chance opportunities and securing possessions. If Awaka brings energy, boxes out well, and stays disciplined on defense, he can help Arizona counter Alabama’s size and athleticism inside.

Motiejus Krivas

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with center Motiejus Krivas (13) on the bench during the first half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Motiejus Krivas is another factor for Arizona inside. As the Wildcats’ primary rim‑protector, Krivas is averaging about 1.6 blocks per game, signaling his deterrence potential at the rim. He also contributes roughly 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Limiting the interior on defense will leave it to the perimeter defenders to try to ensure Alabama’s game is one-dimensional.

Krivas’s role becomes even more important when facing a team like Alabama to avoid getting tormented in the paint. Arizona needs him to anchor the defense, contest shots, defend pick‑and‑rolls, and battle for rebounds. His effectiveness inside could influence whether Alabama’s bigs have success driving or finishing near the basket.

Jaden Bradley

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) looks back at the Auburn Tigers bench after he scores a three pointer during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

On the perimeter, Jaden Bradley has to run the show and help Arizona match Alabama’s pace while maintaining offensive rhythm. Bradley is averaging 14.5 points per game and about 3.8 assists per game.

His ball‑handling and decision‑making will be tested against Alabama’s likely length, pressure, and quick tempo. Bradley must take care of the ball, find the open man, and create quality opportunities either for himself or teammates. If he can do that while also pushing the pace or stabilizing during defensive sets, that could give Arizona the edge on transition and half‑court execution.

Beyond these four, Arizona’s overall front‑court depth and collective effort will matter. The team as a whole has demonstrated strong shooting efficiency and good rebounding numbers so far this season, but facing Alabama, a team known for athleticism, defensive pressure, and three‑point shooting, Arizona can’t rely on a few stars

