Arizona 2028 Target Sets Visiting Date to Tucson
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Brennan went out and mixed things up on his coaching staff with the hiring of Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator. Then, he promoted Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating role after serving one season as the linebackers coach.
Plus, Brennan brought in Joe Salave’a as the defensive line coach, Josh Miller as the tight ends coach, Josh Bringuel as the linebackers coach and Craig Naivar as the special teams coordinator.
During the Wildcats’ bye-week following the 23-17 win over Kansas State, the coaching staff hit the road on the recruiting trail in California, Texas, Utah, Washington, Hawaii and in Arizona. Not only were they looking at uncommitted recruits but they were also touching base with targets that might flip as we get closer to signing day.
Now, we are seeing offers being announced from the players the Wildcats were able to go and see. Plus, players that have reopened their recruitment with the firings of head coaches across the country that couldn’t survive a slow start to the season.
Although the main focus not only with Arizona’s coaches but the nation as well is on recruits for the 2026 and 2027 classes, the Wildcats have seen a target for the 2028 cycle schedule a visit to Tucson.
The WIldcats will host four-star safety Pole Moala on Oct. 4, which is the weekend Arizona will face off against Oklahoma State with a kickoff set for 12 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
Moala is a 6-foot, 165-pound safety from Lawndale, Calif., where he plays for Leuzinger High School and has received interest from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Florida State, Ohio State, Oregon and Nebraska among others.
Ohio State has already hosted Moala, who will be taking visits to Washington (Oct. 25), Ole Miss (Nov. 15) and Texas Tech (TBD) along with the Wildcats.
One thing this coaching staff for Arizona loves to see is when they can recruit a multi-sport athlete and Moala is one of those players. He not only plays football but runs track as well where Ran season best 11.06-100m time to finish fourth in the Ocean League Final and season best 22.75-200m time to finish eighth in the Final as well.
