The Wildcats Remain on Top of the College Basketball World

The Wildcats are once again ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and this time, the ranking feels less like a momentary peak and more like a reflection of sustained dominance. Arizona’s return to the top spot underscores one of the most impressive starts in modern college basketball, powered by elite efficiency, depth, and a résumé unmatched nationally.

Arizona's Status

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out towards players during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona maintained No. 1 status following a perfect 9–0 start, highlighted by a statement 96–75 road win over Alabama, one of five victories over ranked opponents in the Wildcats’ first nine games.

No team in AP Poll history has ever accomplished that feat so early in a season, a statistic that alone validates Arizona’s standing atop the rankings. The Wildcats’ schedule has been demanding, yet they have consistently answered every test with poise and authority.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles past Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the second half at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

From a statistical standpoint, Arizona has backed up the ranking with production across the board. Through nine games, the Wildcats are averaging approximately 89 points per game, ranking among the nation’s top offenses.

They are shooting over 53 percent from the field, a mark that places them in elite company nationally and reflects the efficiency of their ball movement and shot selection under head coach Tommy Lloyd.

The Wildcats’ scoring balance has been equally impressive. Jaden Bradley has led the team, providing steady leadership at the guard spot. Freshman Koa Peat has emerged as a versatile scoring threat, while fellow newcomer Brayden Burries has elevated his production. Arizona regularly features multiple players in double figures, making defensive game planning nearly impossible for opponents.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Defensively, Arizona has complemented its offensive firepower by holding opponents to the low 70s in scoring on average while forcing turnovers and contesting shots at a high level. Their ability to defend without fouling and rebound to finish possessions has been critical during second-half runs, where the Wildcats have repeatedly pulled away from ranked opponents.

Being ranked No. 1 again also speaks to Arizona’s consistency. Unlike teams that surge briefly, the Wildcats have built their résumé week by week, combining elite metrics with high-level wins. This ranking is not built on reputation alone, but it is supported by results, efficiency, and historical achievement.

As Arizona continues its season, the No. 1 ranking serves both as recognition and responsibility. Every opponent will bring its best effort, but the Wildcats have already proven they can thrive under pressure. With depth, balance, and a clear identity built on efficiency and physicality, Arizona’s return to the top of the AP Poll is not just a milestone but a statement that the Wildcats are firmly among college basketball’s elite and built to stay there.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7) tip off before a game at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

As Michigan nips at the heels of the number one spot with their dominant start to the season the only thing left for Arizona is to maintain what has been a strong showing to this point.

Be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.