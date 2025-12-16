Arizona Basketball Makes AP Poll History with Early Season Success

With a 96-75 road victory over No. 12 Alabama, Arizona not only improved to 9-0 on the season, but also became the first team in the history of the Associated Press poll to defeat five ranked opponents in its first nine games.

Arizona has managed to compile an impressive list of wins in just nine games, a feat that many tournament teams may struggle to achieve in an entire season. Their flawless record to this point was one of great surprise, given last year's rocky start to the season this far in.

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out towards players during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona’s historic stretch is remarkable not just for the wins themselves, but for when and where they came. The Wildcats’ résumé through nine games now includes victories over:

No. 3 Florida

No. 15 UCLA

No. 3 UConn

No. 20 Auburn

No. 12 Alabama

—all rankings are as of when Arizona played them and not current.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) and center Motiejus Krivas (13) rebound the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

No team in AP Poll history, which dates back to the 1948-49 season, had ever achieved five wins over ranked opponents in a team’s first nine outings. That rare combination of tough scheduling and consistent execution highlights not just Arizona’s talent but its maturity under second-year head coach Tommy Lloyd.

The Wildcats have also enjoyed national recognition for their undefeated stretch, ascending to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season and marking only the third time since the 2013-14 campaign that Arizona has been ranked No. 1. In the latest poll, Arizona garnered 33 of 60 first-place votes and sat atop the standings with an 8-0 record edging out Michigan for the top spot.

What has made Arizona’s performance even more impressive is its balance and versatility. As of the latest figures, the Wildcats were shooting 51.6% from the field, which is one of the best marks in the nation, and posting a +12.0 rebounding margin, ranking eighth in the country.

Four players were averaging double figures in scoring, with senior guard Jaden Bradley (14.3 PPG) and freshmen Koa Peat (14.8 PPG) and Brayden Burries (13.1 PPG) leading the way.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Looking ahead, Arizona enters conference play with the swagger of a true title contender. Their historic start, shaped by adversity-tested victories against high-caliber opponents, should pay dividends as the schedule only stiffens.

With elite scoring across multiple positions and a team identity grounded in rebounding and efficient offense, the Wildcats are not just chasing wins; they are setting a standard of excellence that few programs achieve so early in a season.

