Arizona's Setting up Fifita and Locke for 2025 Success
Coming into camp, Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan knew exactly who the starting quarterback of the team would be with Noah Fifita returning, making him the clear choice to be the one to lead the offense and be the face of the program.
With the return of Fifita and a new offensive coordinator in Seth Doege, Arizona looked to add depth to the quarterback room and went out and added transfer Braedyn Locke and flipped recruit Sawyer Anderson to the program.
Both Fifita and Locke are the top two quarterbacks on the roster with Anderson and the other young QBs learning from two players that have a ton of college football experience playing in the Big 12, Pac 12 and Big Ten against high-level opponents.
However, this is a completely new system for both QBs and for Fifita it marks his third offensive coordinator in his fourth season of college football.
Over the years, Fifita has had Jedd Fisch, Dino Babers and now Doege as play callers that all have different ways of attacking a defense.
With the new system, Brennan and his staff have given all the first team offensive reps to Fifita and the second team reps to Locke.
In a recent press conference, Brennan stated with the new system, he wanted to make sure that his quarterbacks were fully prepared for the season and wanted to make sure they got as much work in as possible.
During spring ball, both quarterbacks looked solid with the system but it was clear that they weren’t fully comfortable with the system and needed some work to get ready for the 2025 season.
Now, that they have gone through an offseason, team workouts, spring ball and are midway through training camp, both Fifita and Locke look like they have settled into the new system and seem to have found a rhythm with their units.
For Fifita, he clearly has a firm grasp on the new offense and has been leading the offense and making sure he gets everyone in the right place pre-snap to ensure that things run as smoothly as possible.
The system will be uptempo and Doege has even stated that it was a process during spring to get everyone to get comfortable with the speed he wants the offense to play with.
However, the tempo throughout training camp seems to be less of an issue and Fifita has made sure that everyone is keeping the pace the offense needs to succeed.
Although this is a new system for both quarterbacks, it is clear they have figured things out and look ready for the 2025 season.
