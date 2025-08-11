19 Days Till Arizona Football: Remembering Former UA RB
The countdown continues as we are now officially 19 days away from the season opener for Arizona against Hawaii. Over the next few weeks, we will be taking a look back at some of the top players in Arizona football history by jersey number as we inch closer towards the start of the season for the Wildcats.
We continue with former Arizona RB Chris Henry who played with the Wildcats from 2003-06.
Henry was limited to two games in his freshman season due to a leg injury. He ran for 33 yards on 14 carries and caught one pass that year. The following year, he ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries across 11 games with two receptions.
Henry remained in a limited role in 2005 with 119 yards on 34 carries and two receptions. He concluded his tenure at Arizona, taking over as the starter after he had backed up Mike Bell and Gilbert Harris. He ran for a career-high 581 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns on 165 carries. He added 21 receptions for 197 yards through the air and another score.
He elected to forgo his senior season and enter the 2007 NFL Draft, where he was a second-round selection of the Tennessee Titans.
In November, later that year, Henry received a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He had tested positive for a banned prescription medication. Henry finished his rookie season running for 119 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns across seven games.
In his second year in the NFL with the Titans, Henry appeared in just one game, where he ran for three yards on one carry. He appeared in two games the following season before he was later released by the Titans in September of 2009.
One week later, Henry signed with the Houston Texans on their practice squad. He was added to the active roster two months later in December and did not appear in a game that year. He was waived the following September.
Henry signed with the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad a few days later in September of 2010. He appeared in one game that year with Seattle before he later re-signed with the team's active roster in October and was eventually released in August of 2011.
