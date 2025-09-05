Arizona Soccer Back To Winning Form
After a disappointing tour of California that led to two consecutive losses by Stanford and Cal, Arizona got back into winning form by beating the University of Denver 2-1 at Murphy Field at Mulcajy Stadium on Thursday.
The meeting between the Wildcats (4-2-0) and the Pioneers (2-1-3) was the fifth one; the last time the two programs met was November 9, 2028, when Arizona beat it 3-0 at home. Arizona currently has a dominant record against Denver at 4-1.
The last time Denver beat Arizona was October 5, 2001, when the Pioneers beat the Wildcats 3-0 in Colorado.
Arizona scored first, 19 minutes into the match. Narissa Fults was assisted by Aurora Gaines on the goal. Gaines passes the ball across the pitch to Fults, who was in the goal box. From there, she kicked the strike past goalkeeper Alina Santos to make it 1-0.
Arizona's Sami Baytosh was responsible for the second goal, scoring that one at the 78-minute mark. Gaines got the penalty when she was brought down in the goalie box and Baytosh kicked the ball in after Denver's Santos guessed the wrong direction of where the kick was going, putting Arizona up 2-0.
Denver then scored its goal in the 85th minute to make it a 2-1 soccer match. It was a controversial goal, however, as the Arizona team should have gotten another penalty kick when Gaines was taken down yet again by a Pioneers player, but the foul was not called. Annie Philbin scored the goal and was assisted by Lily O'Grady.
Wildcats match stats
By the end of the match, Arizona led Denver with shots, 11-9 and shots on goal, 7-4. Arizona goalkeeper Olivia Ramey saved three of those shots compared to Denver's five, securing her fourth win of the season.
Arizona also controlled the time of possession of 59 percent of the entire match and earned seven corner kicks compared to Denver's three.
After the assist, Gaines now leads the Wildcats in points six. She also leads in assists with two throughout the season.
Gaines led the team in shots, with four of them attempted throughout the match, one of those being on goal. Marissa Arnst was a close second with three shots attempted, with two of those being on goal.
Arizona will now look to carry the momentum of Thursday's win into Sunday, where it plays Pepperdine at Murphy Field at Mulcahy Stadium. That match begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
