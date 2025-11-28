How to Watch No. 2 Arizona Take on Norfolk State and Game Odds
Fresh off an impressive 71-67 win over then-No. 3 UConn, No. 2 Arizona (6-0) traveled back home to square off against Denver in a late Monday night game looking to keep the train rolling after climbing two spots in the latest AP Poll.
One of the toughest things to do in college basketball when you have a young team with seven freshmen is to stay sharp and ready for these games against lower-level Group of Five teams when coming off the highs of back-to-back wins over highly ranked opponents.
Although Arizona has a lot of youth, the WIldcats have the right mix of veteran leadership and coaching that kept everyone on track against Denver. UA throttled Pioneers 103-73 to lock in the team’s sixth win of the season.
In the last game against UConn, Arizona saw freshman Brayden Burreis struggle with just scoring four points on 2 of 4 shooting from the field.
Against Denver, Burries found his groove again and dropped 20 points while going 7 of 13 from the field and collecting seven rebounds and four assists in his 23 minutes.
It was a game of the freshmen as forward Ivan Kharchenkov recorded a career-high 20 points while going an impressive 9 of 12 from the field. Meanwhile, Kharchenkov dropped two 3-point shots.
Another freshman that was able to have an impact on the game was forward Dwayne Aristode, who scored 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting. Aristode managed to collect five rebounds for the night.
Now, Arizona will get ready for a 2 p.m. (MST) tip-off against Norfolk State (4-4) with the game being streamed on ESPN+.
Game Info
- Game: No. 2 Arizona (6-0) vs. Norfolk State (4-4)
- Time: 2 p.m. (MST)
- Location: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.
- Channel: ESPN+
- Radio: 1290 AM | Sirius XM (N/A)
- Odds: N/A
When looking at the Wildcats’ roster, they have to edge at every single position and the depth off the bench to give the Spartans issues. And when you look at the difference in size, they have no one over 6-foot-9 on the roster.
The WIldcats have been one of the best teams at scoring points in the paint and rebounding the basketball. With the size advantage, Arizona should have a Thanksgiving feast in the low-post and let Tobe Awaka, Koa Peat and Motiejus Krivas go to work all-day-long.
Although it is hard to get up for these types of games against low-level mid-major opponents, Arizona has done a great job at not overlooking these matchups so far this season.
Please be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.