How to Watch No. 2 Arizona Take on Norfolk State and Game Odds

No. 2 Arizona will be looking to stay on a roll as the Wildcats go up against Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon.

Troy Hutchison

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) dribbles the ball during the second half of the game against the Denver Pioneers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) dribbles the ball during the second half of the game against the Denver Pioneers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Fresh off an impressive 71-67 win over then-No. 3 UConn, No. 2 Arizona (6-0) traveled back home to square off against Denver in a late Monday night game looking to keep the train rolling after climbing two spots in the latest AP Poll.

One of the toughest things to do in college basketball when you have a young team with seven freshmen is to stay sharp and ready for these games against lower-level Group of Five teams when coming off the highs of back-to-back wins over highly ranked opponents.

Although Arizona has a lot of youth, the WIldcats have the right mix of veteran leadership and coaching that kept everyone on track against Denver. UA throttled Pioneers 103-73 to lock in the team’s sixth win of the season.

In the last game against UConn, Arizona saw freshman Brayden Burreis struggle with just scoring four points on 2 of 4 shooting from the field.

Against Denver, Burries found his groove again and dropped 20 points while going 7 of 13 from the field and collecting seven rebounds and four assists in his 23 minutes.

It was a game of the freshmen as forward Ivan Kharchenkov recorded a career-high 20 points while going an impressive 9 of 12 from the field. Meanwhile, Kharchenkov dropped two 3-point shots.

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) blocks a dunk attempted by Denver Pioneers forward Shaun Wysocki (1) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Another freshman that was able to have an impact on the game was forward Dwayne Aristode, who scored 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting. Aristode managed to collect five rebounds for the night.

Now, Arizona will get ready for a 2 p.m. (MST) tip-off against Norfolk State (4-4) with the game being streamed on ESPN+.

Game Info

  • Game: No. 2 Arizona (6-0) vs. Norfolk State (4-4)
  • Time: 2 p.m. (MST)
  • Location: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.
  • Channel: ESPN+
Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Denver Pioneers forward Jeremiah Burke (0) fouls Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • Radio: 1290 AM | Sirius XM (N/A)
  • Odds: N/A

When looking at the Wildcats’ roster, they have to edge at every single position and the depth off the bench to give the Spartans issues. And when you look at the difference in size, they have no one over 6-foot-9 on the roster.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts after a foul was called on him during the second half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The WIldcats have been one of the best teams at scoring points in the paint and rebounding the basketball. With the size advantage, Arizona should have a Thanksgiving feast in the low-post and let Tobe Awaka, Koa Peat and Motiejus Krivas go to work all-day-long.

Although it is hard to get up for these types of games against low-level mid-major opponents, Arizona has done a great job at not overlooking these matchups so far this season.

