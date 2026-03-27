Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Sweet Sixteen Matchup with Arkansas

With a trip to the Elite Eight on the line, the Arizona Wildcats squared off with the Arkansas Razorbacks in a star-studded matchup that featured several future NBA talents.

After beating Long Island, and surviving a late scare against Utah State in the Round of 32, the Wildcats looked to make a statement against John Calipari’s Razorbacks, and get to the Elite Eight for the first time under Tommy Lloyd.

With plenty of eyes on the star-studded show, social media was on fire throughout the high-stakes contest.

Social media’s thoughts

“Game just started and Arizona already look insane 😭”

Game just started and Arizona already look insane 😭 — Ace (@Berkiezz) March 27, 2026

“This Arizona/Arkansas game is starting out wild (pace) and crazy.! Definitely high energy”

This Arizona/Arkansas game is starting out wild (pace) and crazy.! Definitely high energy — Casey Mosery 🌾🎩🦅🃏 (@CaseyMosery) March 27, 2026

“Brayden Burries buries a deep 23-footer from the top of the arc — a momentum swing as the Arizona Wildcats push ahead 9–4 over the Arkansas Razorbacks.”

Brayden Burries buries a deep 23-footer from the top of the arc — a momentum swing as the Arizona Wildcats push ahead 9–4 over the Arkansas Razorbacks. — @GlobalUpdate (@Nowthis_X_media) March 27, 2026

“Arizona leads Arkansas 16-11 with 13:45 left

Wildcats have started 7 of 10, making both 3s”

Arizona leads Arkansas 16-11 with 13:45 left



Wildcats have started 7 of 10, making both 3s — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 27, 2026

“Arkansas has to get this lead, they can’t keep playing from behind at 4-5 points this Arizona team doesn’t make a lot of mistakes they’re the undisputed best team in college basketball

They get downhill with ease”

Arkansas has to get this lead, they can’t keep playing from behind at 4-5 points this Arizona team doesn’t make a lot of mistakes they’re the undisputed best team in college basketball



They get downhill with ease — BKS Sports (@BKSecretsports) March 27, 2026

“This Arkansas and Arizona game is unreal and it’s only 7 mins in!”

This Arkansas and Arizona game is unreal and it’s only 7 mins in! — Jessica Barber⚓️ (@JessBarbes10) March 27, 2026

“Complete contrast of styles in the two #sweet16 games going on right now . Offense in the Arizona vs Arkansas

Vs

Defense in the Houston vs Illinois game

#marchmadness @MarchMadnessMBB”

Complete contrast of styles in the two #sweet16 games going on right now . Offense in the Arizona vs Arkansas

Vs

Defense in the Houston vs Illinois game #marchmadness @MarchMadnessMBB — Gregory Hoodin (@cincygreghoodin) March 27, 2026

“Tobe Awaka went down, but he is made of concrete so he should be fine.”

Tobe Awaka went down, but he is made of concrete so he should be fine. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 27, 2026

“Arizona using up all their shooting bounces in this game. 68% from the floor. Arkansas also shooting way below their average from 3.

This game could easily flip if things regress to their means. Despite the huge difference, something tells me this isn't over yet.”

Arizona using up all their shooting bounces in this game. 68% from the floor. Arkansas also shooting way below their average from 3.



This game could easily flip if things regress to their means. Despite the huge difference, something tells me this isn't over yet. — Brandon (@brandarren) March 27, 2026

“#MarchMadness West Regional Semifinal #Arizona 54-43 Halftime”

”2H 15:54 | Arizona 67, Arkansas 53

Wildcats stay hot to start the second half, shooting 6-8 from the field since halftime.

@AZBandCatSports”

2H 15:54 | Arizona 67, Arkansas 53



Wildcats stay hot to start the second half, shooting 6-8 from the field since halftime.@AZBandCatSports — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) March 27, 2026

“My Arizona Illinois national championship game pick is looking realistic right now”

My Arizona Illinois national championship game pick is looking realistic right now — Thomas B (@BravesGuySC92) March 27, 2026

“Arizona is just too good & has too much depth for Arkansas. And that's okay. It is what it is. They're a 1 seed for a reason. #MarchMadness”

Arizona is just too good & has too much depth for Arkansas. And that's okay. It is what it is. They're a 1 seed for a reason. #MarchMadness — Conversational Halfway Conspiracy Theorist (@UncensoredCP15) March 27, 2026

“Arizona might score 120 before this is done.”

Arizona might score 120 before this is done. — Ty Collem (@elicoleman85) March 27, 2026

“Six Arizona Wildcats have double-digit scoring totals tonight. The DEEPEST team in the country.”

Six Arizona Wildcats have double-digit scoring totals tonight. The DEEPEST team in the country. — Adam Sutro (@sutro_sports) March 27, 2026

“Arizona is making a major statement here tonight. They cause mayhem at both ends of the floor. Very much reminds me of the UCONN championship team just a few years ago.”

Arizona is making a major statement here tonight. They cause mayhem at both ends of the floor. Very much reminds me of the UCONN championship team just a few years ago. — Sean Patrick Nolan (@SPNnation74) March 27, 2026

“7-0 run for Arkansas. Lead down to 89-72 with 7:31 to go.”

7-0 run for Arkansas. Lead down to 89-72 with 7:31 to go. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 27, 2026

"Arizona has advanced to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2015.



1st Elite 8 under Tommy Lloyd "