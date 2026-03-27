Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Sweet Sixteen Matchup with Arkansas
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With a trip to the Elite Eight on the line, the Arizona Wildcats squared off with the Arkansas Razorbacks in a star-studded matchup that featured several future NBA talents.
After beating Long Island, and surviving a late scare against Utah State in the Round of 32, the Wildcats looked to make a statement against John Calipari’s Razorbacks, and get to the Elite Eight for the first time under Tommy Lloyd.
With plenty of eyes on the star-studded show, social media was on fire throughout the high-stakes contest.
Social media’s thoughts
“Game just started and Arizona already look insane 😭”
“This Arizona/Arkansas game is starting out wild (pace) and crazy.! Definitely high energy”
“Brayden Burries buries a deep 23-footer from the top of the arc — a momentum swing as the Arizona Wildcats push ahead 9–4 over the Arkansas Razorbacks.”
“Arizona leads Arkansas 16-11 with 13:45 left
Wildcats have started 7 of 10, making both 3s”
“Arkansas has to get this lead, they can’t keep playing from behind at 4-5 points this Arizona team doesn’t make a lot of mistakes they’re the undisputed best team in college basketball
They get downhill with ease”
“This Arkansas and Arizona game is unreal and it’s only 7 mins in!”
“Complete contrast of styles in the two #sweet16 games going on right now . Offense in the Arizona vs Arkansas
Vs
Defense in the Houston vs Illinois game
#marchmadness @MarchMadnessMBB”
“Tobe Awaka went down, but he is made of concrete so he should be fine.”
“Arizona using up all their shooting bounces in this game. 68% from the floor. Arkansas also shooting way below their average from 3.
This game could easily flip if things regress to their means. Despite the huge difference, something tells me this isn't over yet.”
“#MarchMadness West Regional Semifinal #Arizona 54-43 Halftime”
”2H 15:54 | Arizona 67, Arkansas 53
Wildcats stay hot to start the second half, shooting 6-8 from the field since halftime.
@AZBandCatSports”
“My Arizona Illinois national championship game pick is looking realistic right now”
“Arizona is just too good & has too much depth for Arkansas. And that's okay. It is what it is. They're a 1 seed for a reason. #MarchMadness”
“Arizona might score 120 before this is done.”
“Six Arizona Wildcats have double-digit scoring totals tonight. The DEEPEST team in the country.”
“Arizona is making a major statement here tonight. They cause mayhem at both ends of the floor. Very much reminds me of the UCONN championship team just a few years ago.”
“7-0 run for Arkansas. Lead down to 89-72 with 7:31 to go.”
"Arizona has advanced to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2015.
1st Elite 8 under Tommy Lloyd "
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.