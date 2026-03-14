Social Media Reacts to Arizona Rematch with Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament
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The Arizona Wildcats looked to stay hot in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals. Their opponent was none other than the Iowa State Cyclones, who were looking to knock off the #1-seeded team in the conference.
When the two teams met on March 2, the Wildcats handled business, winning 73-57 over the Cyclones. Of course, the rematch has considerably more at stake.
With a trip to the Big 12 Finals on the line, many on social media were paying attention to the Wildcats as Selection Sunday inches closer, and closer.
Social Media’s thoughts
“Awful start for Arizona. Multiple turnovers and Iowa State quickly up 6-0”
“Arizona looks soo sleepy. Iowa state has scored on every possession, Tommy Lloyd better wake his team up.”
“I'm going to need Arizona to step it up against Iowa State.”
“Iowa State leads 14-5 at the media timeout.”
“Some early Cyclone stats that are interesting...
- Iowa State has nine second-chance points, which is more than they had in Tucson
- Iowa State is 2-3 on layups after going 5-17 on layups at Arizona
- Cyclones are scoring 1.538 PPP
Iowa State 20, Arizona 12
11:46 1H”
“Stay in the fight.”
“Arizona is 4-0 when trailing by 10+ pts
Iowa State is 27-0 when leading by 10+pts
Something has to give.”
“Arizona and their free throws ... come on guys …”
“Frustrating to good back to frustrating hopefully the second half can start good to frustrating back to good and a dub 😂”
“Arizona runs their team like it’s 2014 and that’s the reason that program is terrible in march when it matters”
“It feels like there have been 6 or 7 scrambles do the ball and all of them bounce to Arizona some how”
“Iowa State leads 52-48 at the media timeout. Seriously, all Arizona needs to do is defend.”
“Arizona has a real problem not shooting a ton of threes. I just don’t think they can win it all without making more”
“This is the Anthony Dell'Orso game.
20 points and has really kept Arizona in this one. Wildcats now lead 64-61 with 9 minutes left.”
“The Cyclones haven't hit a shot in 3:35, and we'll have an Arizona timeout to get out of trouble. Zona bench + Ivan Kharchenkov have been awesome for the Wildcats, who have a narrow lead following back-to-back Anthony Dell'Orso 3s. 64-61 ZONA. 8:17 2H”
“This Arizona-Iowa St game is about as high level as it gets.”
“Iowa State is playing like a Final Four team, the problem is that Arizona might win the natty”
“This is such a high level basketball game. Props to both teams.”
“Iowa state vs Arizona might be the best game I’ve ever seen 😭”
“The Big 12 Player of the Year just showed you WHY he's the Big 12 Player of the Year.
Jaden Bradley ALWAYS DELIVERS!”
“Iowa State Arizona. Game of the year.”
“Jaden Bradley wins it at the buzzer for Arizona. Incredible.”
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.