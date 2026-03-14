Social Media Reacts to Arizona Rematch with Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament

The Arizona Wildcats looked to stay hot in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals. Their opponent was none other than the Iowa State Cyclones, who were looking to knock off the #1-seeded team in the conference.

When the two teams met on March 2, the Wildcats handled business, winning 73-57 over the Cyclones. Of course, the rematch has considerably more at stake.

With a trip to the Big 12 Finals on the line, many on social media were paying attention to the Wildcats as Selection Sunday inches closer, and closer.

Social Media’s thoughts

“Awful start for Arizona. Multiple turnovers and Iowa State quickly up 6-0”

Awful start for Arizona. Multiple turnovers and Iowa State quickly up 6-0 — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 13, 2026

“Arizona looks soo sleepy. Iowa state has scored on every possession, Tommy Lloyd better wake his team up.”

Arizona looks soo sleepy. Iowa state has scored on every possession, Tommy Lloyd better wake his team up. — Brad (@gamma_brad) March 13, 2026

“I'm going to need Arizona to step it up against Iowa State.”

I'm going to need Arizona to step it up against Iowa State. — V for Vendetta 🌵 (@TexasTweetsonX) March 13, 2026

“Iowa State leads 14-5 at the media timeout.”

Iowa State leads 14-5 at the media timeout. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 13, 2026

“Some early Cyclone stats that are interesting...

- Iowa State has nine second-chance points, which is more than they had in Tucson

- Iowa State is 2-3 on layups after going 5-17 on layups at Arizona

- Cyclones are scoring 1.538 PPP

Iowa State 20, Arizona 12

11:46 1H”

Some early Cyclone stats that are interesting...

- Iowa State has nine second-chance points, which is more than they had in Tucson

- Iowa State is 2-3 on layups after going 5-17 on layups at Arizona

- Cyclones are scoring 1.538 PPP



Iowa State 20, Arizona 12

11:46 1H — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) March 13, 2026

“Stay in the fight.”

Stay in the fight. pic.twitter.com/U6ueedC2hr — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 13, 2026

“Arizona is 4-0 when trailing by 10+ pts

Iowa State is 27-0 when leading by 10+pts

Something has to give.”

Arizona is 4-0 when trailing by 10+ pts



Iowa State is 27-0 when leading by 10+pts



Something has to give. — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) March 13, 2026

“Arizona and their free throws ... come on guys …”

Arizona and their free throws ... come on guys ... pic.twitter.com/hlE6T1eRBz — Alex (@AlexProspero28) March 13, 2026

“Frustrating to good back to frustrating hopefully the second half can start good to frustrating back to good and a dub 😂”

Frustrating to good back to frustrating hopefully the second half can start good to frustrating back to good and a dub 😂 — Bo (@BMaster30) March 14, 2026

“Arizona runs their team like it’s 2014 and that’s the reason that program is terrible in march when it matters”

Arizona runs their team like it’s 2014 and that’s the reason that program is terrible in march when it matters — Ryan Pearson (@23RyanP) March 14, 2026

“It feels like there have been 6 or 7 scrambles do the ball and all of them bounce to Arizona some how”

It feels like there have been 6 or 7 scrambles do the ball and all of them bounce to Arizona some how — Cody (@Waddle_baby10) March 14, 2026

“Iowa State leads 52-48 at the media timeout. Seriously, all Arizona needs to do is defend.”

Iowa State leads 52-48 at the media timeout. Seriously, all Arizona needs to do is defend. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 14, 2026

“Arizona has a real problem not shooting a ton of threes. I just don’t think they can win it all without making more”

Arizona has a real problem not shooting a ton of threes. I just don’t think they can win it all without making more — joey grimes (@joeyygrimes) March 14, 2026

“This is the Anthony Dell'Orso game.

20 points and has really kept Arizona in this one. Wildcats now lead 64-61 with 9 minutes left.”

This is the Anthony Dell'Orso game.



20 points and has really kept Arizona in this one. Wildcats now lead 64-61 with 9 minutes left. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 14, 2026

“The Cyclones haven't hit a shot in 3:35, and we'll have an Arizona timeout to get out of trouble. Zona bench + Ivan Kharchenkov have been awesome for the Wildcats, who have a narrow lead following back-to-back Anthony Dell'Orso 3s. 64-61 ZONA. 8:17 2H”

The Cyclones haven't hit a shot in 3:35, and we'll have an Arizona timeout to get out of trouble. Zona bench + Ivan Kharchenkov have been awesome for the Wildcats, who have a narrow lead following back-to-back Anthony Dell'Orso 3s. 64-61 ZONA. 8:17 2H — Eugene Rapay (@erapay5) March 14, 2026

“This Arizona-Iowa St game is about as high level as it gets.”

This Arizona-Iowa St game is about as high level as it gets. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 14, 2026

“Iowa State is playing like a Final Four team, the problem is that Arizona might win the natty”

Iowa State is playing like a Final Four team, the problem is that Arizona might win the natty — Roddy (@RodriguezNick_) March 14, 2026

“This is such a high level basketball game. Props to both teams.”

This is such a high level basketball game. Props to both teams. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 14, 2026

“Iowa state vs Arizona might be the best game I’ve ever seen 😭”

Iowa state vs Arizona might be the best game I’ve ever seen 😭 — SpecificallyChi (@SpecificallyChi) March 14, 2026

“The Big 12 Player of the Year just showed you WHY he's the Big 12 Player of the Year.

Jaden Bradley ALWAYS DELIVERS!”

The Big 12 Player of the Year just showed you WHY he's the Big 12 Player of the Year.



Jaden Bradley ALWAYS DELIVERS! https://t.co/5MQTWEyJXq — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 14, 2026

“Iowa State Arizona. Game of the year.”

Iowa State Arizona. Game of the year. — Davis Ashley (@DavisAsh0516) March 14, 2026

“Jaden Bradley wins it at the buzzer for Arizona. Incredible.”