Arizona's Jaden Bradley Adds Another Accolade to Resume
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Arizona Wildcats point guard Jaden Bradley continues to rack up the accolades amidst a spectacular season for one of the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament.
Bradley Named All-American
Bradley was named a Third-Team All-American by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association earlier this week. The veteran point guard has served as the engine that made the Wildcats’ offense go this season, averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field, and 40 percent from three-point range.
Now in his third season with the program after transferring from Alabama, Bradley has emerged as a star on one of the top teams in the country. His growth as a player has resulted in the best season of his collegiate career, and the accolades that he continues to earn have been well-deserved.
For his efforts, he was also named Big 12 Player of the Year. He earned the top conference distinction ahead of some other notable talents in the Big 12, such as BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson, and Houston’s Kingston Flemings.
Bradley’s Resume
While Bradley’s numbers may not jump off the page immediately, he has been the leader of one of the best teams in the country this season. He has been a vital piece to the team’s 23-0 start — and 31-2 record overall, and has helped pave the way for standout rookies such as Brayden Burries — who was named an Honorable Mention by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association — and Koa Peat to shine in the Wildcats’ offense.
Bradley has also had a knack for hitting timely shots in close contests this season, his most notable perhaps behind the buzzer-beating jumper that he sank in the Big 12 Semifinals against Iowa State to advance to the championship round.
His poise and composure down the stretch have been huge to a Wildcats team that lacks a bit of experience from its other star players, and it should pay dividends in the NCAA Tournament, where the lights will be the brightest they’ve been all season.
He’ll have a chance to create some more big-time moments in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats enter as the 1st seed in the West Region, and will take on the 16th seed Long Island Sharks on Friday. With Bradley leading the way, the Wildcats are more than capable of securing their second national title in program history with a memorable run this season.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.