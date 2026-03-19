Arizona's Jaden Bradley Adds Another Accolade to Resume

Arizona Wildcats point guard Jaden Bradley continues to rack up the accolades amidst a spectacular season for one of the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament.

Bradley Named All-American

Bradley was named a Third-Team All-American by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association earlier this week. The veteran point guard has served as the engine that made the Wildcats’ offense go this season, averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field, and 40 percent from three-point range.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) smiles after they defeat the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Now in his third season with the program after transferring from Alabama, Bradley has emerged as a star on one of the top teams in the country. His growth as a player has resulted in the best season of his collegiate career, and the accolades that he continues to earn have been well-deserved.

For his efforts, he was also named Big 12 Player of the Year. He earned the top conference distinction ahead of some other notable talents in the Big 12, such as BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson, and Houston’s Kingston Flemings.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bradley’s Resume

While Bradley’s numbers may not jump off the page immediately, he has been the leader of one of the best teams in the country this season. He has been a vital piece to the team’s 23-0 start — and 31-2 record overall, and has helped pave the way for standout rookies such as Brayden Burries — who was named an Honorable Mention by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association — and Koa Peat to shine in the Wildcats’ offense.

Jan 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates with forward Koa Peat (10) during the first half of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Bradley has also had a knack for hitting timely shots in close contests this season, his most notable perhaps behind the buzzer-beating jumper that he sank in the Big 12 Semifinals against Iowa State to advance to the championship round.

His poise and composure down the stretch have been huge to a Wildcats team that lacks a bit of experience from its other star players, and it should pay dividends in the NCAA Tournament, where the lights will be the brightest they’ve been all season.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) fouls Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

He’ll have a chance to create some more big-time moments in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats enter as the 1st seed in the West Region, and will take on the 16th seed Long Island Sharks on Friday. With Bradley leading the way, the Wildcats are more than capable of securing their second national title in program history with a memorable run this season.