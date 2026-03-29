Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Elite Eight Matchup with Purdue
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One of the best matchups of the college basketball season took place on Saturday, as the Arizona Wildcats, and Purdue Boilermakers squared off with a chance to reach the Final Four at stake.
After dismantling Long Island, Utah State, and Arkansas on their way to the Elite Eight, the Wildcats faced their biggest test of the tournament yet in the form of Purdue.
With plenty at stake, social media was on fire all evening as the two basketball powerhouses flexed their muscles.
Social media’s thoughts
“This crowd is insane. What an atmosphere.”
“Purdue/Arizona
Standalone game”
“Braden Smith on fire early with a couple of 3s. He was 0 for 7 from beyond the arc over the last 2 game. He's got 8 points and Purdue leads 10-9.
This is the first time Arizona has trailed in the tournament. Wildcats still getting a lot of good looks at the rim.”
“Mo Krivas knocks down 2 FTs and Arizona leads 11-10 with 15:25 in 1H.”
“Cats by six with 11:56 to go in the first.
Six Wildcats already in the scorebook.”
“Bruh the intensity of this Arizona-Purdue game is insane rn”
“Arizona there was this thing called the 3-point line that was added to college basketball 40 years ago
Please go shoot from there”
“Arizona imposing its style way more this half so far”
“#MarchMadness #Arizona 35 wins this year but they want 3 more wins this season”
“Arizona is flying in the second half. I’m not sure anyone can keep up with a team playing like this. They’re probably winning the national championship”
“Sounds like a home game for Arizona! They got the crowd in it now.”
“Purdue being outscored 28-13 in the second half.. Just 5-16 from the field and 0-4 from 3.. Arizona up 59-51 with 7:49 to play”
“Arizona isn't even really getting away with much on defense, they're just locked in. It's the parade to the FT line on the other end for basic basketball plays that have destroyed this game.”
“Purdue really needed control the first four minutes out of halftime. Couldn't capitalize and keep the pressure on.
Most of that is because Arizona is so damn good.”
“Purdue was looking great. Arizona has turned this into a dominant performance. Wow. Looks like my pick for champ is moving on to the Final Four.”
“Arizona got hot at the perfect time, what a half they're having”
“I honestly have no idea who wins the natty this year
I just feel like Michigan, Duke and Arizona just lay on you and wear you down over the course of the game.”
“I just don’t see a team beating Arizona…team runs like a well oiled machine”
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.