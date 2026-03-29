Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Elite Eight Matchup with Purdue

One of the best matchups of the college basketball season took place on Saturday, as the Arizona Wildcats, and Purdue Boilermakers squared off with a chance to reach the Final Four at stake.

After dismantling Long Island, Utah State, and Arkansas on their way to the Elite Eight, the Wildcats faced their biggest test of the tournament yet in the form of Purdue.

With plenty at stake, social media was on fire all evening as the two basketball powerhouses flexed their muscles.

Social media’s thoughts

“This crowd is insane. What an atmosphere.”

This crowd is insane. What an atmosphere. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 29, 2026

“Purdue/Arizona

Standalone game”

Purdue/Arizona



Standalone game — Danny Guziec (@GuziecHoops) March 29, 2026

“Braden Smith on fire early with a couple of 3s. He was 0 for 7 from beyond the arc over the last 2 game. He's got 8 points and Purdue leads 10-9.

This is the first time Arizona has trailed in the tournament. Wildcats still getting a lot of good looks at the rim.”

Braden Smith on fire early with a couple of 3s. He was 0 for 7 from beyond the arc over the last 2 game. He's got 8 points and Purdue leads 10-9.



This is the first time Arizona has trailed in the tournament. Wildcats still getting a lot of good looks at the rim. — Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) March 29, 2026

“Mo Krivas knocks down 2 FTs and Arizona leads 11-10 with 15:25 in 1H.”

Mo Krivas knocks down 2 FTs and Arizona leads 11-10 with 15:25 in 1H. https://t.co/tspAWFtTuJ — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) March 29, 2026

“Cats by six with 11:56 to go in the first.

Six Wildcats already in the scorebook.”

Cats by six with 11:56 to go in the first.



Six Wildcats already in the scorebook. pic.twitter.com/tiZoHfnlGT — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 29, 2026

“Bruh the intensity of this Arizona-Purdue game is insane rn”

Bruh the intensity of this Arizona-Purdue game is insane rn — Myazwe (@myazwe) March 29, 2026

“Arizona there was this thing called the 3-point line that was added to college basketball 40 years ago

Please go shoot from there”

Arizona there was this thing called the 3-point line that was added to college basketball 40 years ago



Please go shoot from there — Husky HPU Hoops Hops (@HuskyHops) March 29, 2026

“Arizona imposing its style way more this half so far”

Arizona imposing its style way more this half so far — Brett Berry (@brettdberry) March 29, 2026

“#MarchMadness #Arizona 35 wins this year but they want 3 more wins this season”

#MarchMadness #Arizona 35 wins this year but they want 3 more wins this season — BIG ED (@NYCKING) March 29, 2026

“Arizona is flying in the second half. I’m not sure anyone can keep up with a team playing like this. They’re probably winning the national championship”

Arizona is flying in the second half. I’m not sure anyone can keep up with a team playing like this. They’re probably winning the national championship — Fat Shot Drug (@Biotech_FC) March 29, 2026

“Sounds like a home game for Arizona! They got the crowd in it now.”

Sounds like a home game for Arizona! They got the crowd in it now. — Jannn (@jannnelss) March 29, 2026

“Purdue being outscored 28-13 in the second half.. Just 5-16 from the field and 0-4 from 3.. Arizona up 59-51 with 7:49 to play”

Purdue being outscored 28-13 in the second half.. Just 5-16 from the field and 0-4 from 3.. Arizona up 59-51 with 7:49 to play — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) March 29, 2026

“Arizona isn't even really getting away with much on defense, they're just locked in. It's the parade to the FT line on the other end for basic basketball plays that have destroyed this game.”

Arizona isn't even really getting away with much on defense, they're just locked in. It's the parade to the FT line on the other end for basic basketball plays that have destroyed this game. — #FireBobinski #DisbandUSSF (@BoilerBandsman) March 29, 2026

“Purdue really needed control the first four minutes out of halftime. Couldn't capitalize and keep the pressure on.

Most of that is because Arizona is so damn good.”

Purdue really needed control the first four minutes out of halftime. Couldn't capitalize and keep the pressure on.



Most of that is because Arizona is so damn good. — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteDustin) March 29, 2026

“Purdue was looking great. Arizona has turned this into a dominant performance. Wow. Looks like my pick for champ is moving on to the Final Four.”

Purdue was looking great. Arizona has turned this into a dominant performance. Wow. Looks like my pick for champ is moving on to the Final Four. — The Lion 🇺🇸 (@thelionofnv) March 29, 2026

“Arizona got hot at the perfect time, what a half they're having”

Arizona got hot at the perfect time, what a half they're having — CelticsNation JT 🙏 (@CelticsTheis) March 29, 2026

“I honestly have no idea who wins the natty this year

I just feel like Michigan, Duke and Arizona just lay on you and wear you down over the course of the game.”

I honestly have no idea who wins the natty this year



I just feel like Michigan, Duke and Arizona just lay on you and wear you down over the course of the game. — Harden Enthusiast (@4pf_reg) March 29, 2026

“I just don’t see a team beating Arizona…team runs like a well oiled machine”