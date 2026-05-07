Memorable Moments From Arizona's 2025-26 Basketball Season

The 2025-26 college basketball season was one of the most memorable for the Arizona Wildcats as they began the season with a record-setting winning streak, won their first Big 12 Conference title, and got the closest they've been to a National Championship in 25 years.

A season like that provides countless memories for fans, players, coaches, and anyone else in the program. Here are a few of the biggest moments from the historic run.

Hell of a ride. Thank you Wildcat Nation. pic.twitter.com/R5GXHTcv7M — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 5, 2026

Opening the Season With Multiple Top-3 Wins

Arizona began the season as the No. 13 team in the country and wasted no time proving it belonged among the elite. The Wildcats opened the campaign with a 93-87 win over the defending National Champion Florida Gators, who were ranked No. 3 at the time and went on to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Around two weeks later, they followed it with an impressive road win against then-No. 3 UConn, which won back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024. The Huskies reached another National Championship game this season, so the results of those games should've told us the Wildcats were in for a special season. They set the tone for what was to come.

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots against Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Road Win at BYU

This was Arizona's first big test in conference play during the season, and it was on the road in a hostile environment against a top-15 BYU team. Arizona was familiar with the struggles the Marriott Center can bring for visiting teams, and that may have helped the Wildcats pull it out at the end and preserve their unblemished record.

Arizona dominated early but almost blew it against a furious BYU rally late in the second half. Yet, that gave way to one of the season's classic moments and finishes. After cutting the deficit to one point in the final seconds, BYU forced a turnover and had a chance to go for the win. Star guard Rob Wright attempted to drive to the basket and was met by Wildcats defenders, resulting in an authoritative and memorable block by freshman guard Brayden Burries.

BRAYDEN BURRIES BLOCKS THE POTENTIAL BYU GAME-WINNER 😳



ARIZONA ESCAPES UNDEFEATED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y9CJev1oej — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2026

Late-Season Big 12 Tests

While Arizona didn't pass every test the conference threw its way, the Wildcats finished strong, setting up a great postseason run. They faced four top-25 opponents in the final month of the regular season, and added two more wins in the conference tournament, often with thrilling finishes.

That run included multiple wins over top-six teams in Houston and Iowa State, eventually overtaking the Cougars as Big 12 champs for the first time since joining the conference.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The Arizona Wildcats celebrate after they defeat the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Clinching the Big 12 Championship

One of those top-six wins officially clinched the conference title for the Wildcats. They hosted Iowa State in early March as the Cyclones looked to make a case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona and Iowa State had delivered some memorable games in recent seasons, and this time, the Wildcats took charge at home.

Arizona led throughout the game, clinching the title, and even faced Iowa State in another memorable game during the conference tournament. Point guard Jaden Bradley was the leader in the regular season wins, and he came through with an epic buzzer-beater to send the Wildcats to the Big 12 Tournament championship game, where they provided another significant moment with a second title in conference play.

March Madness is kicking up



Jaden Bradley buzzer beater for Arizona eliminates Iowa State from Conference Tournament pic.twitter.com/SKTYtbxjyI — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) March 14, 2026

Heading to the Final Four

With all the memorable moments created by the Arizona team this season, this had to be the greatest of all. The Wildcats plowed through the West Regional in the NCAA Tournament with four wins by double digits. The final win came against No.2 seed Purdue, which many thought was a title contender.

When the game was over, the Wildcats had pulled out a convincing 79-64 win, further emphasizing their status as a national championship-caliber team. But that had no comparison to the euphoria felt throughout the arena as the fans chanted head coach Tommy Lloyd's name and he and his team cut down the nets. And it continued as they returned home.

Unfortunately, what followed was an excruciating loss to the eventual National Champion as Arizona came up one memory short on the season. Yet, it set the tone for higher expectations in the future and established what Arizona should be under Lloyd's watch. There will certainly be more memories to come.