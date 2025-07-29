Arizona's Emma Kavanagh Developing During the Offseason
Over time, Arizona softball has had a tremendous amount and success thanks to the Mike Candrea era where the program turned into a national power and forever changed the game by winning eight national titles, making 25 Women’s College World Series and 37 NCAA Tournament appearances.
However, it is the players that make the program and the Wildcats have had 111 All-Americans in their rich history.
Now, under head coach Caitlin Lowe, Arizona had a highly successful 2025 season going 48-13 in the inaugural season in the Big 12. The Wildcats finished second only behind Texas Tech, which made the National Championship Series and came within a game of winning the title.
Leading the way for Arizona was dual threat player Devyn Netz, who posted an ERA of 2.25 (career-high) winning 22 games in 152 ⅓ innings of work to go along with her 118 strikeouts.
But, that’s not all Netz did during the year. She was a monster at the plate batting .347 in 173 at-bats and smacked 19 home runs while driving in 68 RBI on the year.
With the ability to pitch in the circle and get it done at the plate, Netz won the Big 12 Player of the Year Award and was named to the NFCA second-team All-American list.
Although the Wildcats were able to make the postseason and host a regional as the No. 13 overall seed hosting Ole Miss, Grand Canyon and Santa Clara, the Wildcats were unable to get out of their own regional.
One player on the team that didn’t see a lot of playing time was catcher/infielder Emma Kavanagh who appeared in 28 games where she hit .235 in 34 at-bats where she collected one home run and eight RBI.
This upcoming year with so many players that have left the program, Kavanagh might have a larger role with the program.
This offseason, Kavanagh has been playing in the Northwoods League Softball games and has played in 38 games where she has hit .435 in 124 at-bats where she has knocked in eight home runs and driven in 41 RBI for the Madison Night Mares.
The success in the summer league for Kavanagh could lead to more playing time at Arizona as she works her way with the program and develops her game.
Please share with us your thoughts on Kavanagh and what she has done this offseason to develop. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.