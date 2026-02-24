Arizona State vs. TCU Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Arizona State Sun Devils and TCU Horned Frogs are both middling teams in the Big 12, but they have a chance to improve their seeding for the upcoming conference tournament when they face each other on Tuesday night.

Iowa State is coming off a 73-68 loss to Baylor, while TCU is fresh off a 60-54 win over West Virginia, their fourth win in their last five games.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

Arizona State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona State +7.5 (-118)

TCU -7.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Arizona State +260

TCU -330

Total

OVER 149.5 (-110)

UNDER 149.5 (-110)

Arizona State vs. TCU How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Schollmaier Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Arizona State Record: 14-13 (5-9 in Big 12)

TCU Record: 17-10 (7-7 in Big 12)

Arizona State vs. TCU Betting Trends

Arizona State is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games

The UNDER is 7-0 in Arizona State's last seven games

Arizona State is 5-1 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

TCU is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games as the favorite

Arizona State vs. TCU Key Player to Watch

Maurice Odum, G - Arizona State Sun Devils

Maurice Odum is leading Arizona State in both points per game (17.1) and assists per game (5.8). He is coming off a subpar performance against Baylor, putting up just 12 points while shooting 36.4% from the field. If the Sun Devils want to get hot late in the season, they need Odum to start playing more consistently.

Arizona State vs. TCU Prediction and Pick

While I understand why TCU is favored, especially on its home court, I don't think they're deserving of being 7.5-point favorites. Arizona State ranks similarly to the Horned Frogs in a lot of metrics, and they even outrank them in a few, including coming in at 179th in effective field goal percentage, compared to TCU, which comes in at 196th.

The Sun Devils are also one of the few teams that have shot better when playing on the road this season. Their effective field goal percentage has improved from 50.6% at home to 52.1% when playing on the road.

For that reason, I feel comfortable taking the points with Arizona State.

Pick: Arizona State +7.5 (-118)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

