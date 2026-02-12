Arizona Standing Out to Elite 2028 Shooting Guard

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff have been active on the high school recruiting trail recently, targeting and making progress with some of the top prospects in the country.

While Arizona’s primary focus is on the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles, Lloyd and company have also made progress with a few prospects in the 2028 class, including a four-star in-state shooting guard and a top-five player in the country.

Wildcats Making Progress with 4-Star In-State Shooting Guard

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona has been targeting Adan Diggs, a four-star shooting guard from Millennium High School in Peoria, Arizona. The Wildcats first offered him in June 2025 and have actively pursued him since.

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; A general view of the Arizona Wildcats and Connecticut logos at the Alamodome prior to the national semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Diggs is only a sophomore at Millennium and has a long way to go in his recruitment, but he’s already established himself as one of the nation’s top recruits. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 5 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 2 shooting guard, and the No. 1 prospect in Arizona.

While Diggs is currently ranked as a four-star prospect across all recruiting sites, he’ll more than likely earn a five-star rating as the rest of the 2028 class is evaluated.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Regardless of his star rating, Diggs remains one of the top prospects in the 2028 class. While several programs are pursuing the young shooting guard, in a recent interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, he highlighted Arizona as one of the schools that stand out in his recruitment.

Diggs told Shaw that he knows a lot about the program and highlighted his relationship with the Wildcats’ coaching staff, particularly assistant coach TJ Benson. He also spoke on how well Arizona has been playing this season, noting that freshmen have a significant impact on the team.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats assistant coach TJ Benson (left) and head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I know a lot about them,” Diggs told Shaw. “The coach over there, TJ Benson, and all of them, they all love me, and I love them over there. And they’re a really good program, No. 1 in the country, and the freshmen are playing well.”

With Diggs being a 2028 prospect, there’s likely a long way to go before he makes a decision. Still, it appears that Lloyd and his staff have made a strong early impression on the four-star guard, which should help Arizona’s chances of landing him down the line.

If the Wildcats can continue to strengthen their relationship with Diggs over the next year or so, they should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top prospects in the 2028 class.