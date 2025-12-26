Arizona Standout Gets Invited to a Premier All-Star Event

This selection represents both a personal milestone for Johnson and a chance to elevate his national profile ahead of the next level.

The East-West Shrine Bowl, played each January, brings together top senior talent from across the country for a week of practices and a nationally televised game. Scouts from all 32 NFL teams attend Shrine Bowl practices and the game to evaluate players’ skill sets, versatility, and adaptability in pro-style schemes.

For a player like Johnson, who has carved out a reputation as one of the most productive defenders in the Big 12, this event is a prime opportunity to showcase his talents against elite competition.

Johnson’s 2025 Season: Impact and Production

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2025 campaign was arguably Johnson’s best yet. As a redshirt senior safety, he has been a true leader on Arizona’s defense and one of the most consistent playmakers on the roster.

Team-leading tackles: Johnson recorded 97 tackles during the season, leading the Wildcats in total tackles and ranking among the top defensive performers in the conference.

Big play ability: His stat sheet also includes multiple interceptions, pass breakups, and forced turnovers, showcasing his versatility in both run support and pass defense.



Weekly honors: Johnson’s standout performances earned him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors twice, including a career-high 18 tackles in one game against Baylor and another dominant showing against Arizona State with an interception and forced fumble.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What the Shrine Bowl Means for Johnson

Getting invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl is about exposure, but it’s also about learning. The Shrine Bowl’s week of practices puts players through a pro-like regimen with NFL coaching talent guiding positional drills, scheme installs, and situational walkthroughs.

For Johnson, it’s a chance to demonstrate his football IQ, physicality in coverage and run support, communication skills in the secondary, and adaptability to pro defensive schemes.

Even beyond the draft, performing well at the Shrine Bowl can elevate a player’s chances of signing as an undrafted free agent or earning an early camp invite. For a senior like Johnson, who has already earned First-Team All-Big 12 honorsthis season, the Shrine Bowl is the next logical step in a decorated college career.

Looking Ahead

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates on the sidelines after intercepting a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Johnson’s story from three-star recruit out of Katy, Texas to one of the Big 12’s most respected defensive backs is one marked by steady improvement, heart, and consistency. The Shrine Bowl invite is not just an honor; it’s a testament to years of hard work, resilience, and high-level play.

While scouts get another look, Wildcats fans get to celebrate one of their own stepping onto a stage shared by future professionals, which is a fitting capstone to a remarkable collegiate journey.

