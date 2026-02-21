Arizona Gets Bracketology Update Ahead of Monster Matchup

The Arizona Wildcats are coming off a massive win over BYU earlier this week. The Wildcats got back to playing their style of basketball, and how they went about executing on both ends of the floor was a great thing to see. That is because today, they play in the biggest game of the season, against their Big 12 rival, the Houston Cougars. Both teams are tied at the top of the Big 12 standings, and the winner will hold sole possession of first place.

Before we get to this massive showdown, we look at the latest Bracketology from ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

Feb 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Kennard David Jr. (30) fouls Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in," said Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

"While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not."

Feb 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) holds up a three after he shoots a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona Could Move Up with Massive Win

"A team's seed history through the course of the season is just as telling as its current projection. Now, you can track that storyline for each team in the field of 68 by clicking on its name. This will be updated along with the rest of the bracket."

(1) Arizona at (1) Houston. A historic Saturday of 1-seed matchups could leave the loser here as a No. 2. 3 p.m., ABC

The NCAA hosted a mock selection exercise ahead of the committee's first top 16 reveal Saturday. The results -- Michigan, Duke, Arizona and Houston as No. 1 seeds -- were not surprising, but there are a few takeaways of note. First, it is placing an emphasis on wins above bubble (WAB). Kept alongside NET rankings, WAB ranks a team's won-loss record against how the average Division I school would do against an identical schedule.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona bounced back in its last game. They will need that type of performance to win this game in Houston. For Houston, they are unbeaten at home and are looking to get back on the winning side of things are losing their last game. This game has Final Four and National Championship written all over it. It is going to be a showdown that every fan is going to be watching. This game is going to tell us a lot about what the final seed for Arizona will look like in a few weeks.

