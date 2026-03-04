The Arizona Wildcats are coming off a two-game stretch where they beat two of the best teams in the country, Kansas and Iowa State.

That gave the Wildcats the outright Big 12 Championship. The Big 12 conference has been the best in the country this season and the Wildcats proved to be the best when it mattered the most. The Wildcats faced a tough stretch of games at the back end of their Big 12 schedule, where they did not have a good start, but finished strong.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Those two back-to-back losses in the middle of conference play did wonders in a great way for the Wildcats. It was a huge test for this team after those losses because the best was still to come in the Big 12, and Arizona answered the call in the rest of those games.

Arizona right now is the best team because they are complete. That is something we have seen with this team all season, and now they are healthy and playing the best basketball at the right time.

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Now, we take a look at Joe Lunardi's Bracketology update after the Wildcats secure the outright Big 12 title.

"By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in," said Lunardi of ESPN.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks towards his players during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not."

"A team's seed history through the course of the season is just as telling as its current projection. Now, you can track that storyline for each team in the field of 68 by clicking on its name. This will be updated along with the rest of the bracket."

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) cuts down the net after they defeat the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona is still the top seed in the West Region. But there is a debate to have whether they should overtake Duke as the top overall seed. Arizona had an impressive stretch as of late, and it is something that will be discussed by the committee when Selection Sunday comes on March 15.

That is going to be something to watch out for. Arizona is the best team in the country, and now they want to prove it when it matters the most.

