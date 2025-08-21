Arizona Wildcat Wins Major Metal in World Games
Former Arizona softball star Dejah Mulipola collected a gold medal with the USA Softball Women’s National Team at The World Games.
It was a sweep for Team USA at The World Games. It started with a 4-0 win over Chinese Taipei, followed by an 8-1 win over the Netherlands, 8-1 win over China, 7-6 win over Japan and capped off with a 5-0 win over Chinese Taipei again.
Across the five games, Team USA outscored opponents 32-8 in a dominant overall performance by them.
Mulipola previously won gold medals at the 2022 Birmingham and 2025 Chengdu World Games as well as the 2019 Lima and 2023 Santiago Pan American Games. She also won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
She spent four years in college, spending three of those seasons as a starting catcher for Arizona. Across her collegiate career, she combined to hit .385 with 21 home runs and 63 RBI across 56 games played and started with a .518 OBP and 1.383 OPS. In the middle of her career in Tucson, she redshirted in 2020 to train for the Olympics with USA Softball on its Stand Beside Her Tour.
As a freshman, Mulipola was named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team, hitting .335 across 60 games with 12 home runs and 49 RBI. She primarily hit No. 20 in the lineup in 50 of the games she appeared in at the top of the lineup.
In her third year in Tucson, Mulipola earned First Team All-Pac 12 and National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American honors. That season, she hit a career-high 23 home runs. Her career-high in RBI with 63 was set in her final year at Arizona. In that same season, she led the entire Pac-12 in both RBI, home runs (21), walks (34), and on-base percentage (.518).
Mulipola is currently playing professional softball for the Volts of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. In the AUSL, she won the 2022 championship as the top individual points leader. The year prior, she was selected No. 4 overall in the Athletes Unlimited Softball draft. She also played for the Hitachi Sundiva of the Japan Diamond Softball League as well as the Oklahoma City Spark in an independent league.
This past January, she was selected No. 10 overall by the Volts in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft.
