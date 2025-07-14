Cal Raleigh Announces Decision on Playing for World Baseball Classic
Team USA is adding another member to its star-studded lineup for the 2026 World Baseball Classic—Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.
Raleigh announced on All-Star media day that he will be officially joining the roster for the World Baseball Classic next year. Raleigh will join Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who will serve as Team USA's captain, in competing for the championship.
"It's like every kid's dream, right?" Raleigh said. "You grow up watching Miracle, and the whole thing, and you get 'USA' across your chest. It's like a dream, getting to play for your country. ... What a special chance."
Team USA will be looking to win the World Baseball Classic for just the second time, after previously taking home the gold in 2017. They came close to repeating as champions in 2023, but lost to Japan in the first place game.
For Raleigh, joining the Team USA roster is just the latest moment in his breakout season. Raleigh has unequivocally become a star this season, recording a league-leading 38 home runs and 82 RBIs before the All-Star break. He has broken onto the national scene, and is set to play in his first Home Run Derby and All-Star Game this week. Next year, he'll add competing in the World Baseball Classic to his rapidly growing résumé.
The 2026 World Baseball Classic will take place next March.