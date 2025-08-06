Former Arizona Superstar Given Surprise by Puka Nacua
The Carolina Panthers doubled down on helping Bryce Young by selecting former Arizona Wildcats receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No.8 overall pick back in April. It's the second-straight year where the Panthers added a wide receiver in the first round, as they drafted Xavier Legette in 2024.
McMillan will come in and likely be their immediate 'X' in an offense that has been starved of one for multiple seasons at this point. The former Arizona star cemented his status as one of the best deep threats in the 2025 class with a stellar final season with the Wildcats. In 2024, McMillan totaled 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 catches. The previous season was even better, as he'd catch 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Before McMillan suits up for his first NFL preseason game on Friday night, he was given some words of encouragement by one of the league's best receivers.
McMillan gifted signed jersey and message from Puka Nacua
Fanatics recently put out an ad where NFL legends and current stars reach out to this year's rookies. It was fitting that they pulled out Puka Nacua to send a message to McMillan, as both share Polynesian heritage. "Congratulations on getting drafted, putting on for the culture. Excited to see your journey man," said Nacua.
"Oh yeah, that's fire," is what McMillan said after unboxing a signed Los Angeles Rams Nacua jersey with a personalized message.
Nacua bursted onto the NFL scene two years ago as a fifth-round rookie. With Cooper Kupp injured throughout the season, Nacua took full advantage, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. He quickly became Matthew Stafford's favorite target and took the league by storm, being named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie as well.
If anything, this shows that McMillan can make an impact immediately as a rookie. The Panthers are banking on a major jump from Young in year three, as he now has McMillan as the prototypical receiver along the outside.
McMillan's been killing it during his first training camp, making acrobatic catches and torching opposing defenders. If he keeps it up, there's no telling just what his ceiling could be in 2025 and beyond.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on former Arizona Wildcats currently in the NFL. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.