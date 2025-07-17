The Biggest Concern for Every 2024 NFL Playoff Team Heading Into 2025 Season
The 2025 NFL season is slowly inching closer, with the regular season set to get underway in less than two months.
We're approaching the tail end of what's been a busy offseason featuring various coaching changes, quarterbacks moving teams, blockbuster trades and big signings. With training camp getting underway in the coming days, it's a prime time to revisit last year's playoff teams and evalute how they look entering the 2025 season.
At first glance, each of the 14 playoff teams looks to have a reasonable shot of returning. There's a path to success for all of them, but each team will have to navigate and overcome some obstacles.
We're going to take a quick look at each 2024 playoff team and discuss their most pressing concerns heading into the new campaign.
Biggest Concern for 2024 NFC Playoff Teams Ahead of 2025 Season
Green Bay Packers
What version of Jordan Love will we see in 2025? The Packers ponied up on a huge contract for Love before the 2024 season, but injuries hampered him throughout the year. Love threw 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63.8% of his passes but notably, all 11 of Love's interceptions occurred before Week 12. He cleaned up his play massively in the second half and didn't throw a single pick in his final seven regular season games (though he was intercepted three times in Green Bay's playoff loss to the Eagles). Fans will have to hope that's the Love they'll see in 2025, as there was a drastic difference in his play between the first and second halves of the season.
Washington Commanders
The Terry McLaurin contract situation has yet to reach a resolution, and if this continues to drag on it could be worrisome for the Commanders. If McLaurin does hold out, there's no telling when the dispute would come to an end, and that could limit the amount of reps he gets to shake off the rust during camp. McLaurin was Jayden Daniels's top weapon in the quarterback's rookie year, and it's crucial he's on the field come Week 1.
Minnesota Vikings
After winning 15 games in 2024, the Vikings parted ways with Sam Darnold and have elevated J.J. McCarthy into the starting role for what will be his first season as a pro. McCarthy missed all of last year with an injury, and now he'll be tasked with keeping a contending team right in the thick of the Super Bowl conversation. That's not an easy task, though he'll have solid weapons surrounding him to achieve that goal.
Los Angeles Rams
The offensive line has been a point of concern for the Rams for a while now. Last year, injuries decimated the team up front, and they'll need some better injury luck in 2025 if they want to contend for a championship. Los Angeles made multiple moves in the trenches, signing David Quessenberry and D.J. Humphries among other players. As Matthew Stafford enters his age-37 season, keeping him protected at all costs will be critical, and the offensive line cannot afford to underperform.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen departed for the Jaguars head coaching job, and now the offense will be run by Josh Grizzard, who is in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator. Coen was a mastermind able to get the most out of several players within the offense and helped make running back Bucky Irving into an instant impact playmaker as a rookie. There will certainly be some concerns about potential hiccups with leadership being handed off to Grizzard, and it could take some time for the offense to get to back to top form.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles' biggest concern isn't really something they can control. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the road to repeating as champions will be truly difficult for Philadelphia due to their gauntlet of a schedule. Heading into 2025, Philadelphia has the fourth highest strength of schedule, set to face opponents who combined for a .571 winning percentage in 2024, without getting to play back-to-back home games at any point. Still, if any team is built to handle that type of challenge, it's the reigning champion Eagles.
Detroit Lions
The Lions are returning most of the talent from their 15-win season in 2024, but there will, of course, be one key change from last year's league-leading offense. Renowned offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, an individual who was widely credited with the creativity and success of Detroit's unique offense, departed the organization to take over as head coach of the Bears. With Johnson out, it may take a while for the Lions offense to build up that same level of trust with new OC John Morton. With trick plays a key component of their identity on offense, things could look plenty different with Morton calling plays.
Biggest Concern for 2024 AFC Playoff Teams Ahead of 2025 Season
Denver Broncos
Will Bo Nix be plagued by a sophomore slump? The second year in the NFL for a quarterback can be one of the most trying, and Nix returns in year two with a similar group of receiving weapons, though the addition of tight end Evan Engram could prove valuable. Consistency will be key for this young offense, which also features a rookie running back in RJ Harvey. Playing in a tough division alongside the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders, the Broncos can't afford to make mistakes and set themselves back with inconsistent play.
Pittsburgh Steelers
How will the plethora of changes the Steelers made this offseason jell? Obviously, Aaron Rodgers is now taking over at quarterback, and his No. 1 receiver in D.K. Metcalf is also new to town. Plus, with Najee Harris no longer in the backfield, the offense has an entirely new look. Can they quickly build rapport and make plays on the field? Will their personalities clash? There are many questions facing this team heading into 2025, and it all starts with Rodgers's ability to find his footing in Pittsburgh after a rocky tenure with the Jets.
Los Angeles Chargers
Things are looking up for the Chargers, now entering the second year with Jim Harbaugh as coach. The biggest concern for the team will come at the tail end of the regular season. L.A. has a gauntlet of a schedule to close out the campaign, facing the Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Texans and Broncos in their final five games. It's possible that their chances of making the playoffs hinge on their success in that five-game spell, and they'll be up against some stalwart opponents also looking to end their season on a high.
Houston Texans
After his Rookie of the Year-winning campaign in 2023, C.J. Stroud was less effective in '24. His numbers dropped across the board and he was facing far more pressure in the pocket than in his rookie season. After being sacked 38 times as a rookie, Stroud was brought down 52 times in 2024, and he saw his interceptions more than double from five to 12. The 23-year-old is an undeniably gifted quarterback, and the addition of new offensive coordinator Nick Caley will hopefully enable Stroud to have more success in Houston's offense this season.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are geared up to be Super Bowl contenders once again, and they'll have some real tests right out the gate to start the 2025 season. In their first six games, Baltimore is set to face some heavyweights including the Bills, Lions, Chiefs, Texans and Rams. Things ease up a bit in the middle of the year, but those games could be come even more pivotal if the Ravens suffer a loss or two early in the year. Again, this is a team built for success with stars at almost every position, but they'll have to prove just how good they are multiple times before their bye week.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills have a ton of new faces on their defense this year, many of whom are competing for spots on the defensive line. While they'll have several returning veterans, too, it may take some time for the coaching staff to determine the best group for success in the trenches. Having reigning MVP Josh Allen on the field as frequently as possible will be important for Buffalo, so they'll need their pass rush to be effective in order to shut down opposing drives. With so many new faces, they may need to iron out some bumps early on.
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce had something of a down year in 2024, but after opting to return for another season rather than retire, he has an important role to play for the Chiefs this coming season. As Patrick Mahomes's most reliable weapon throughout his career, Kelce had just three touchdown catches in 2024, the fewest of his career, and if he can't return to his usual dominant levels, it will have an impact on the entire offense. As teams around them continue to improve, Kansas City will need to do the same, rather than take a step back.